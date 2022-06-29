FC Ginga football team

GROUP LEADERS: Members of the FC Ginga football team, currently atop the Group A standings in the Crown Trace Under-18 Showcase Football League.

FC GINGA and Premier Soccer Club lead Group A and Group B, respectively, in the Crown Trace Under-18 Showcase Football League currently taking place at the Centre of Excellence, in Macoya.

Managed by Allstars International Sporting Tours, 11 Under-18 teams are contesting the event; Cantaro Utd, Allstars Int, FC Ginga, Crown Trace FC, Premier SC, Trendsetter Hawks, St Madeleine, Santa Cruz Utd, World-Class Soccer Clinic, MIC Tigers and Chaguanas North Secondary.

Matches are scheduled on weekends, every Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. with all games being played at the Centre of Excellence turf facility.

Tournament Director, Nicholas Griffith, was very pleased with the level of early competition. “The TNT U-18 Showcase League is more than just a league, it’s a perfect opportunity not just for players to showcase their talent locally here, but to gain access to scholarship opportunities, understand the scholarship, and build their profile as athletes, which is crucial to their success as recruitment process athletes,” stated Griffith.

RESULTS:

FC Ginga 5 vs Cantaro 1

St Madeleine Strikers 3 vs Chaguanas North Sec 0

Premier SC 0 vs Santa Cruz Utd 0

Crown Trace FC 4 Mic Tigers 2

World-Class 3 vs Trendsetters Hawks 3

FC Ginga 6 vs World-Class 2

Cantaro Utd 1 vs Crown Trace 1

St Madeleine Strikers 2 vs Santa Cruz Utd 1

STANDINGS:

[GROUP A]

Teams P W D L GF GA GD PTS

FC Ginga 3 2 1 0 11 3 8 7

Crown Trace 3 1 2 0 5 3 2 5

Trendsetter Hawks 2 1 1 0 9 3 6 4

Cantaro Utd 2 1 1 0 2 6 -4 3

World-Class 2 1 1 0 5 9 -4 1

MIC 2 0 2 0 2 10 -8 0

[Group B]

Teams P W D L GF GA GD PTS

Premier 4 4 0 0 17 1 16 12

St Madeleine 3 2 0 0 6 3 3 6

Allstars 3 1 0 2 6 11 -5 3

Chaguanas North 3 1 0 2 3 11 -8 3

Santa Cruz 3 0 0 3 2 9 -7 0

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

WANT TO PLAY, EVIN?

WANT TO PLAY, EVIN?

Evin Lewis missed ODI tours of the Netherlands and Pakistan earlier this month because of fa…

Seales among 36 awarded Windies retainer contracts

Trinidad and Tobago fast bowler Jayden Seales is among 36 players who have been awarded Cricket West Indies international retainer contracts which will run from July 1 to June 30, 2023.

The West Indies men’s contracted player list sees Seales, left-arm seamer Obed McCoy and all-rounder Odean Smith awarded international retainer contracts for the first time while the West Indies women’s contracted player list sees all-rounders Mandy Mangru and Jannillea Glasgow along with batter Rashada Williams awarded first-time contracts with the regional team, all of which are development contracts.