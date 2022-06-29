FC GINGA and Premier Soccer Club lead Group A and Group B, respectively, in the Crown Trace Under-18 Showcase Football League currently taking place at the Centre of Excellence, in Macoya.
Managed by Allstars International Sporting Tours, 11 Under-18 teams are contesting the event; Cantaro Utd, Allstars Int, FC Ginga, Crown Trace FC, Premier SC, Trendsetter Hawks, St Madeleine, Santa Cruz Utd, World-Class Soccer Clinic, MIC Tigers and Chaguanas North Secondary.
Matches are scheduled on weekends, every Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. with all games being played at the Centre of Excellence turf facility.
Tournament Director, Nicholas Griffith, was very pleased with the level of early competition. “The TNT U-18 Showcase League is more than just a league, it’s a perfect opportunity not just for players to showcase their talent locally here, but to gain access to scholarship opportunities, understand the scholarship, and build their profile as athletes, which is crucial to their success as recruitment process athletes,” stated Griffith.
RESULTS:
FC Ginga 5 vs Cantaro 1
St Madeleine Strikers 3 vs Chaguanas North Sec 0
Premier SC 0 vs Santa Cruz Utd 0
Crown Trace FC 4 Mic Tigers 2
World-Class 3 vs Trendsetters Hawks 3
FC Ginga 6 vs World-Class 2
Cantaro Utd 1 vs Crown Trace 1
St Madeleine Strikers 2 vs Santa Cruz Utd 1
STANDINGS:
[GROUP A]
Teams P W D L GF GA GD PTS
FC Ginga 3 2 1 0 11 3 8 7
Crown Trace 3 1 2 0 5 3 2 5
Trendsetter Hawks 2 1 1 0 9 3 6 4
Cantaro Utd 2 1 1 0 2 6 -4 3
World-Class 2 1 1 0 5 9 -4 1
MIC 2 0 2 0 2 10 -8 0
[Group B]
Teams P W D L GF GA GD PTS
Premier 4 4 0 0 17 1 16 12
St Madeleine 3 2 0 0 6 3 3 6
Allstars 3 1 0 2 6 11 -5 3
Chaguanas North 3 1 0 2 3 11 -8 3
Santa Cruz 3 0 0 3 2 9 -7 0