Girls Play Football

JORDANE DOOKIE advanced to the 18 & under doubles quarter-finals of the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament Monday night in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.
The Trinidad and Tobago player and Mridu Dhanigold defeated Juliet Ceas and Aspen Wooten 6-4, 7-5 in the first round and were scheduled to face two other Americans yesterday.
Dookie had gone down 6-4, 6-4 to the No. 14 seed Monday in singles in her first competitive match in almost two months.
The East Zone triple crown was unable to get much match play at home because of rainy weather last week, but has still been holding her own in freezing temperatures in Atlanta.
Dookie, 15, last completed in a three-leg ITF circuit at home in August and soared over 1,000 places in the world junior rankings to around #1,300 by reaching a quarter-final and semi-final in singles as well as two semis and a final in doubles during the series.