Girls Play Football

JORDANE DOOKIE advanced to the 18 & under doubles quarter-finals of the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament Monday night in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

The Trinidad and Tobago player and Mridu Dhanigold defeated Juliet Ceas and Aspen Wooten 6-4, 7-5 in the first round and were scheduled to face two other Americans yesterday.

Dookie had gone down 6-4, 6-4 to the No. 14 seed Monday in singles in her first competitive match in almost two months.

The East Zone triple crown was unable to get much match play at home because of rainy weather last week, but has still been holding her own in freezing temperatures in Atlanta.

Dookie, 15, last completed in a three-leg ITF circuit at home in August and soared over 1,000 places in the world junior rankings to around #1,300 by reaching a quarter-final and semi-final in singles as well as two semis and a final in doubles during the series.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

DO OR DIE

DO OR DIE

With West Indies’ backs against the wall and needing a win over Zimbabwe today to keep their hopes of advancing in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup alive, all-rounder Jason Holder says he has “no doubt” that is attainable.

“It’s more or less us just hitting the ground running against Zimbabwe and starting that game well and beating them,” he said yesterday, ahead of the must-win game, a day after an embarrassing defeat to Scotland in their Group B opener of the T20 World Cup qualifiers.

Three medals for T&T

TRINIDAD and Tobago is assured of three doubles medals and seven of the ten members of the team will be in singles knockout draw when the curtain falls on the Caribbean Under-11 and 13 Championship today in Georgetown, Guyana.

St Benedict’s, San Juan finish on top

St Benedict’s, San Juan finish on top

St Benedict’s College finished at the top of Tiger Tanks Secondary Schools Football League Premier Division Group A standings following yesterday’s 4-1 victory over Pleasantville Secondary at St Mary’s College Ground, Serpentine Road, St Clair.

Girls Play Football

JORDANE DOOKIE advanced to the 18 & under doubles quarter-finals of the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament Monday night in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

The Trinidad and Tobago player and Mridu Dhanigold defeated Juliet Ceas and Aspen Wooten 6-4, 7-5 in the first round and were scheduled to face two other Americans yesterday.

Three on the trot

Three on the trot

A little too close for comfort, but Trinidad and Tobago’s women netballers won for their third straight game at the Americas Netball Qualifiers when defeating St Vincent & the Grenadines 49-42 on Monday night at the National Indoor Sports Centre, Kingston, Jamaica.

Young girls introduced to ‘the beautiful game’

Young girls introduced to ‘the beautiful game’

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) hosted the first edition of the Girls Play Football Festival on Saturday at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, attracting just under 100 girls between the ages of 6-12 from various communities.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

DO OR DIE

DO OR DIE

With West Indies’ backs against the wall and needing a win over Zimbabwe today to keep their hopes of advancing in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup alive, all-rounder Jason Holder says he has “no doubt” that is attainable.

“It’s more or less us just hitting the ground running against Zimbabwe and starting that game well and beating them,” he said yesterday, ahead of the must-win game, a day after an embarrassing defeat to Scotland in their Group B opener of the T20 World Cup qualifiers.

Three medals for T&T

TRINIDAD and Tobago is assured of three doubles medals and seven of the ten members of the team will be in singles knockout draw when the curtain falls on the Caribbean Under-11 and 13 Championship today in Georgetown, Guyana.

St Benedict’s, San Juan finish on top

St Benedict’s, San Juan finish on top

St Benedict’s College finished at the top of Tiger Tanks Secondary Schools Football League Premier Division Group A standings following yesterday’s 4-1 victory over Pleasantville Secondary at St Mary’s College Ground, Serpentine Road, St Clair.

Girls Play Football

JORDANE DOOKIE advanced to the 18 & under doubles quarter-finals of the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament Monday night in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

The Trinidad and Tobago player and Mridu Dhanigold defeated Juliet Ceas and Aspen Wooten 6-4, 7-5 in the first round and were scheduled to face two other Americans yesterday.

Three on the trot

Three on the trot

A little too close for comfort, but Trinidad and Tobago’s women netballers won for their third straight game at the Americas Netball Qualifiers when defeating St Vincent & the Grenadines 49-42 on Monday night at the National Indoor Sports Centre, Kingston, Jamaica.

Young girls introduced to ‘the beautiful game’

Young girls introduced to ‘the beautiful game’

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) hosted the first edition of the Girls Play Football Festival on Saturday at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, attracting just under 100 girls between the ages of 6-12 from various communities.