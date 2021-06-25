Carlyle Mitchell’s Kaya FC-Iloilo have qualified for the AFC Champions League for the very first-time, courtesy a 1-0 victory over Shanghai Port.

They will be grouped with Thailand’s BG Pathum United FC, South Korea’s Ulsan Hyundai, and Vietnam’s Viettel.

Mitchell, 33, played 39 times for Trinidad and Tobago’s senior team, having made his international debut in 2010.