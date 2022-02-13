Gittens, Ahye, St Hillaire shine

Tyra Gittens, Michelle-Lee Ahye and Dwight St Hillaire produced impressive performances on the weekend, the Trinidad and Tobago athletes earning gold, silver and bronze, respectively, at indoor meets in the United States and France.
Gittens, who recently transferred from Texas A&M University to University of Texas, was the class of the women’s high jump field at the Tiger Paw Invite in South Carolina, USA, on Saturday. She cleared the bar at 1.88 metres. In Friday’s long jump event, Gittens was sixth with a 6.42m leap.
St Hillaire, a senior at University of Kentucky, finished third in the Tiger Paw Invite men’s 400m in a fast 45.90 seconds. American Randolph Ross won in a scorching 44.83—the fastest time in the world this year.
St Hillaire was eighth fastest in the 200m in 20.81 seconds. Ohio State University’s Eric Harrison clocked an indoor best 20.88 for 11th spot overall. Harrison was 10th in the 60m in 6.71. University of Pittsburgh junior Clement Campbell produced a 6.93 run to finish 31st.
Campbell finished 12th in the long jump with a 7.31m leap. In the triple jump, he disturbed the sand at 14.80m for 16th spot.
University of Central Florida (UCF) sophomore Tamia Badal finished 25th overall in the women’s 60m hurdles in 8.56 seconds. Ohio State freshman Leah Bertrand was 42nd in the women’s 60m dash in 7.72 seconds and 46th in the 200m in 24.48.
At the Meeting Metz Moselle Athlelor in Metz, France, on Saturday, Ahye secured second spot in the women’s 60m final in 7.21 seconds. American Kayla White was victorious in 7.13. Ahye won her qualifying heat in 7.23.
On Wednesday, also in France, Ahye topped the 60m field at the Meeting D’Athletisme Mondeville. She stopped the clock at 7.24 seconds for a narrow victory over White, the runner-up in 7.25. Portugal’s Lorene Dorcas Bazolo and Brazilian Rosangela Santos were third and fourth, respectively, clocking 7.29 and 7.30.
In the qualifying round, Ahye won the third and final heat in 7.27 seconds. White also clocked 7.27 in grabbing top spot in the opening heat. And in heat two, Bazolo got to the line first in 7.29.
The Mondeville victory was Ahye’s second triumph this season. At the Ron Mann Classic in Arizona, USA on February 4, she was golden in the 60m final in 7.20 after clocking 7.27 in the preliminary round.
Ahye has bettered the 7.30 seconds World Indoor Championship qualifying standard six times in as many races this season, and is expected to represent the Red, White and Black in the women’s 60 at the March 18-20 World Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.
At the David Hemery Valentine Invitational in Massachusetts, USA, on Saturday, Columbia University’s Jahi Hernandez was first in section four and sixth overall in the men’s 200m in 21.48 seconds.
On Friday, in Alabama, Adell Colthrust finished eighth in the Samford Bulldog Invitational men’s 60m final in 6.92 seconds. The Jackson State University sophomore clocked 6.95 in the opening round and 6.87 in the semis. Colthrust was eighth fastest in the 200m in 21.95.
At the Grand Valley State University (GVSU) Big Meet, in Michigan, DePaul University freshman Dominic Cole was 25th overall in the men’s 200m in 22.29 seconds.
In Alabama, last Monday, Shikyla Walcott struck gold in the Sun Conference Indoor Championship women’s 60m dash. The Florida Memorial University student got to the line in 7.64 seconds. She clocked 7.78 in the preliminary round. Walcott also produced a podium finish in the 200m event, the T&T sprinter finishing third in 25.24.
On February 5, at the Puma Fuller-Anderson Development Meet in Spanish Town, Jamaica, Natasha Fox finished first in her section and 13th overall in the women’s 400m in 56.65 seconds. The T&T athlete attends Edwin Allen High School.