Gittens grabs Big 12 silver

Tyra Gittens captured silver in the women’s high jump at the Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships in Iowa, USA, on Saturday. The University of Texas student cleared the bar at 1.84 metres.
Gittens finished fifth in the long jump with a 6.29m leap. And in the women’s 400 metres, Texas Christian University (TCU) athlete Tatianna Martinez was 17th overall on the oversized track in 56.37 seconds.
At the Big Ten Championships, in Ohio, Eric Harrison seized men’s 200m silver in 20.93 seconds on another oversized track. The Ohio State University sprinter was fourth in the 60m final in 6.72. He clocked 6.71 in the preliminary round.
Ohio State’s Leah Bertrand and Purdue University’s Naomi Campbell were 14th and 27th, respectively, in the women’s 60m, clocking 7.54 seconds and 7.74. In the 200, Bertrand was 16th fastest in 24.49, while Campbell was 20th in 24.74.
University of Illinois sophomore Kashief King finished 15th overall in the men’s 400m in 47.70 seconds. And University of Iowa student Ianna Roach threw 14.42 metres for 22nd spot in the women’s shot put.
At the Lone Star Conference Championships, in Texas, Ohdel James bagged men’s 400m bronze in 48.15. His West Texas A&M University team-mate, Jalen Purcell was eighth in the men’s 60m final in 7.02. Purcell clocked 6.77 in the qualifying round.
In Illinois, Dominic Cole secured Big East Championship men’s 200m bronze in an indoor best 21.69 seconds. Cole was fourth in the 60m final in 6.96. The DePaul University freshman produced a 6.93 run in the preliminaries.
At the Oklahoma Baptist University/Great American Conference (OBU/GAC) Last Chance meet, in Kansas, Jaydon Moore finished third in the men’s 60m final. The Northwest Kansas Technical College student got to the line in 7.01.
In Indiana, Justen O’Brien finished fourth in the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) Championship men’s 400m event. The William Jewell College junior produced a 49.93 run.
At the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) Championships, in Alabama, Anya Akili accumulated 3,287 points for fifth spot in the women’s pentathlon. The Tennessee Tech University student also competed in the 60m hurdles, finishing 13th overall in 9.10 seconds.
At the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Championships, in Texas, University of Kentucky senior Dwight St Hillaire finished third in his section and sixth overall in the men’s 400m finals in 46.10 seconds. Taejha Badal was 20th overall in the women’s 200m in 24.10. And in the 60m dash, the Texas A&M University freshman was 27th fastest in 7.63.
In New York, Jahi Hernandez finished sixth in the Ivy League Heptagonal Championship men’s 200m finals in 21.66 seconds. The Columbia University student clocked an indoor best 21.48 in the qualifying round. Hernandez was 13th in the 60m dash in a personal best 6.91.
At the American Athletic Conference Championships, in Alabama, Kadesha Prescott secured seventh spot in the women’s 60m final in 7.55. The University of South Florida (USF) junior clocked 7.50 in the preliminaries. Prescott was 23rd in the 200 in 25.46.
USF senior Joshua Jacob St Clair finished ninth overall in the men’s 400m in 49.04. And University of Central Florida (UCF) sophomore Tamia Badal was tenth in the women’s 60m hurdles in 8.67.
At the Northeast Conference Championships, in New York, Ako Hislop finished eighth in the men’s 60m final in 7.25 seconds. The Fairleigh Dickinson University student clocked 6.99 in the heats. Saint Francis University sophomore Akil Boisson was 21st in the men’s 400m in 53.28.
At the Mountain West Conference (MWC) Championships, in New Mexico, David Pierce was 11th fastest in the men’s 200m. The Boise State University athlete got home in 22.07.
At the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) Championships, in Missouri, Aaron Brewster finished 12th overall in the men’s 200m with a 22.47 seconds run on an oversized track. The Northwest Missouri State University student was 14th in the 60m dash in 7.01.
In Washington, Jenea Spinks returned a time of 25.30 seconds on an oversized track to finish 16th in the PAC-12 Invitational women’s 200m. The University of California, Berkeley sprinter was 17th in the 60m in 7.58.