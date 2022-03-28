Tyra Gittens enjoyed a double celebration on Saturday.
Gittens produced the longest outdoor leap in the world this year to win the women’s long jump at the Texas Relays, in the United States. The Trinidad and Tobago athlete was then named First Citizens Sports Foundation Sportswoman of the Year for her exploits in 2021.
Sportsman of the Year honours went to cyclist Nicholas Paul. Swimmer Nikolai Blackman repeated as Youth Sportsman of the Year, while the Youth Sportswoman of the Year award went to Jordane Dookie.
In Texas, Gittens produced a wind-assisted 6.82 metres effort—the best outdoor jump in 2022 under any conditions. The University of Texas senior topped a quality field, the runner-up spot going to American Monae Nichols, who jumped a legal 6.80m to claim the 2022 women’s world outdoor lead.
University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff student Safiya John accumulated a personal best 5,472 points to finish 10th in the women’s heptathlon.
Talena Murray was tenth in the university/college women’s javelin “B” section, the Angelo State University junior landing the spear 43.66 metres. Grand Canyon University senior Jeminise Parris got to the line in 14.43 seconds to finish 25th overall in a university/college women’s 100 metres hurdles event.
New Mexico Junior College sprinter Timothy Frederick clocked 10.52 seconds for 28th spot in a university/college men’s 100m dash. In another university/college men’s 100m event, West Texas A&M University student Jalen Purcell was 28th fastest, also in 10.52.
In North Carolina, Eric Harrison clocked a wind-aided 10.10 seconds for gold in the Raleigh Relays men’s 100m dash. His Ohio State University teammate, Leah Bertrand was seventh overall in the women’s 100m in 11.67 seconds and ninth in the 200 in 24.35.
At the Arizona State University (ASU) Invitational, Kion Benjamin topped the men’s 100m field in 10.38 seconds. The University of Minnesota sophomore was fifth overall in the 200 in 21.15. Benjamin’s Minnesota teammate, Jaydon Antoine produced a 7.40m leap to win the men’ long jump. Another Minnesota student, Akilah Lewis was 21st fastest in the women’s 200 in 25.00.
In Mississippi, Adell Colthrust picked up Al Schmidt Bulldog Relays men’s 100m silver in 10.44 seconds. The Jackson State University sophomore was eighth in the 200 in a windy 21.18.
Mississippi State University’s Tyriq Horsford threw 73.35m for fifth spot in the men’s javelin. And in the women’s javelin, Jackson State’s Kymoi Noray was sixth with a 40.47m effort.
At the Monmouth University Season Opener, in New Jersey, Jahi Hernandez finished second in the men’s 100m and 200m events. The Columbia University junior clocked 10.76 seconds in the 100 and a windy 21.46 in the longer sprint.
At the Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) Relays, in Texas, Janeil Bellille finished third overall in the women’s 400m in 57.03 seconds.
At the Victor Lopez Classic, also in Texas, University of Houston freshman Dillon Leacock was third fastest in the men’s 400m hurdles in 54.90 seconds.
In Kansas, Marcus Purcell finished third in the Southwestern College Jinx Invitational men’s 200m in 21.82 seconds. The Barton Community College sprinter was sixth overall in the 100 in 11.08.
At the Ole Miss Classic, in Mississippi, Kashief King secured fourth spot in the men’s 400m. The University of Illinois sophomore completed his lap of the track in 48.04 seconds.
Frederick finished first in his section and fourth overall in the Texas State Bobcat Invitational men’s 200m in 21.37 seconds. Arkansas at Pine Bluff student Franklyn Stanislaus clocked 22.60 for 41st spot. John finished eighth overall in the women’s 100m hurdles in 13.93 seconds. Parris clocked 14.15 for 12th spot.
Arkansas at Pine Bluff athlete Genesis Joseph was ninth fastest in the men’s 800m in a personal best one minute, 53.11 seconds. Stanislaus was 21st in the men’s long jump with a 6.57m leap. Stanislaus and New Mexico Junior College student Che Saunders clocked windy times of 15.15 seconds and 15.19, respectively, to finish 26th and 27th in the 110m hurdles. And in the 100m dash, Stanislaus was 33rd fastest in a windy 11.24.
At the Don McGarey Invitational, in Georgia, Life University’s Iantha Wright finished fifth overall in the women’s 200m in 24.92 seconds. Lee University senior Ian Thomas was 18th in the men’s 200 in 22.12.
Tamia Badal secured sixth spot in the University of Central Florida (UCF) Knights Invite women’s 400m hurdles in 1:03.45. The UCF sophomore was seventh in the 100m hurdles in 13.88 seconds.
At the Emporia State University (ESU) Relays, in Kansas, Anson Moses finished first in his section and ninth overall in the men’s 110m hurdles in 15.29 seconds. The Cloud County Community College freshman was 20th in the javelin with a 53.13m throw.
Justen O’Brien clocked the 19th fastest time in the men’s 400m, the William Jewell College student getting home in 49.67 seconds. Northwest Missouri State University sophomore Aaron Brewster clocked 10.90 for 21st spot in the men’s 100m.
In Kentucky, Anya Akili finished 11th overall in the Margaret Simmons Invite women’s 100m hurdles in a windy 15.46 seconds. The Tennessee Tech University student clocked a windy 25.72 to claim 14th spot in the 200m.
At the Aztec Invitational, in California, Boise State University junior David Pierce was 12th fastest in the men’s 400m in 50.29 seconds. He finished 13th overall in the 200 in a windy 21.76.