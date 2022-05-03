Tyra Gittens and Jereem “The Dream” Richards were outstanding at track and field meets in the United States, on the weekend.
Gittens cleared the bar at 1.86 metres to strike gold in the women’s high jump at the LSU Invitational, in Louisiana. The University of Texas senior also competed in the 200 metres event, finishing 15th overall in a wind-assisted 23.45 seconds.
Portious Warren topped the women’s shot put field with a 17.73 metres throw. Akanni Hislop was 19th in the men’s 100m in a wind-aided 10.46 seconds and 23rd in the 200 in 20.84. University of Alabama sprinter Ayla Stanisclaus was 19th fastest in the women’s 100m in a windy 11.47.
At the Pure Athletics Global Invitational, in Florida, Richards finished first in his section and second overall in the men’s 200m in a season’s best 20.06 seconds. The clocking earned him 11th spot on the 2022 world outdoor performance list. Another Trinidad and Tobago sprinter, Kyle Greaux was 11th overall in 21.03.
Khalifa St Fort was fifth fastest in the women’s 200m finals in 23.94 seconds. St Fort was seventh in the women’s 100m dash in 11.34. She clocked a windy 11.25 in the qualifying round. Richards was tenth fastest in the men’s 100m preliminaries in a windy 10.16, but opted out of the finals.
At the Butler County Community College Invite, in Kansas, Jerod Elcock grabbed men’s 100m gold in a windy 10.19 seconds. The Butler County sprinter clocked 10.30 in the preliminaries.
In Kentucky, Iantha Wright captured the Mid-South Conference Outdoor Championship women’s 100m title in a personal best 11.44 seconds. The Life University junior earned silver in the 200 in 23.41, also a new personal best.
At the Memphis Tiger Invitational, in Tennessee, Safiya John won the women’s 100m hurdles and long jump events. She clocked a windy 13.39 seconds in the sprint hurdles and produced a windy 6.32m leap in the long jump.
John’s University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff teammate, Joanna Rogers emerged victorious in the women’s 400m in 56.68 seconds. Arkansas at Pine Bluff athletes, Franklyn Stanislaus and Che Rochford were third and fourth, respectively, in the men’s 400 in 49.92 and 50.36. Stanislaus clocked a windy 14.90 for third spot in the 110 hurdles.
In Iowa, Ianna Roach grabbed gold in the Kip Janvrin Open women’s shot put event. The University of Iowa student threw 14.49m.
At the Yale Springtime Invitational, in Connecticut, Jahi Hernandez emerged victorious in the men’s 200m. The University of Columbia junior stopped the clock at a windy 21.53 seconds.
At the Penn Relays, in Pennsylvania, Eric Harrison seized men’s 100m silver in 10.28 seconds. His Ohio State University teammate, Leah Bertrand was ninth fastest in the women’s 100m preliminaries in 11.55. University of South Florida (USF) junior Kadesha Prescott was tenth fastest in a windy 11.58.
In Texas, Talena Murray finished second in the Oliver Jackson Twilight meet women’s javelin event. The Angelo State University student landed the spear 44.81m.
Asa Guevara finished fourth in the North Florida Collegiate Invitational men’s 400m in 46.06 seconds. Tamia Badal was eighth overall in the women’s 400m hurdles in one minute, 01.41 seconds. The University of Central Florida (UCF) sophomore was 14th fastest in the 100 hurdles in a windy 13.94. Reyare Thomas was 22nd in both the women’s 100m and 200m events, clocking 11.90 and 24.38.
At the Drake Relays, in Iowa, Kion Benjamin finished fourth overall in the men’s 200m in 21.07 seconds. The University of Minnesota student was fifth in the 100m final in 11.01. Benjamin clocked 10.69 in the qualifying round.
Another Minnesota sprinter, Akilah Lewis got to the line in 12.29 seconds for fifth spot in the women’s 100m final. She produced a 12.04 run in the preliminaries. University of Illinois sophomore Kashief King was 14th overall in the men’s 400m in 48.20.
At the Alumni Muster meet, in Texas, Janeil Bellille clocked 59.75 seconds to finish fourth overall in the women’s 400m hurdles. Shaquille Singuineau threw 16.17m for ninth spot in the men’s shot put. Texas Christian University (TCU) junior Tatianna Martinez was 19th fastest in the women’s 400m in 56.96.
At the Music City Challenge, in Tennessee, Anya Akili finished fourth in the women’s long jump with a 5.47m leap. The Tennessee Tech University student was 14th in the 100m hurdles in a windy 14.57 seconds and 19th in the 200m in 25.23.
At the Corky Classic, in Texas, South Plains College athlete Justin Guy finished fifth in the men’s 110m hurdles in 14.19 seconds. New Mexico Junior College freshman Che Saunders was ninth fastest in 14.45. South Plains freshman Camille Lewis was seventh fastest in the women’s 400m in 56.42.
Wayland Baptist University junior Che Lara finished ninth overall in the men’s 400m in 47.36 seconds. New Mexico’s Timothy Frederick was ninth fastest in the men’s 100m in 10.85 and 12th in the 200 in 22.01.
In Kentucky, Dominic Cole finished ninth overall in the Clark Wood Invitational men’s 200m in 22.02 seconds. The DePaul University freshman was 12th in the 100 in 10.80.
At the Rock Chalk Classic, in Kansas, Northwest Missouri State University sophomore Aaron Brewster was 11th fastest in the men’s 100m in 10.96 seconds and 15th in the 200 in 22.11. Cloud County Community College’s Anson Moses was 14th in the men’s 110m hurdles in 15.70, 20th in the discus with a 34.48m throw and 35th in the 800 in 2:21.53.
At the Fresno State Invitational, in California, Boise State University junior David Pierce finished 11th overall in the men’s 200m in a windy 21.55 seconds and 15th in the 400 in 49.81. And in Arizona, Grand Canyon University senior Jeminise Parris was 18th fastest in the Desert Heat Classic women’s 100m hurdles in 14.28.