Gittens jumps to gold

Tyra Gittens emerged victorious in the women’s long jump at the Sooner Invitational in Oklahoma, USA, last weekend. The Trinidad and Tobago athlete jumped a wind-assisted 6.59 metres. Gittens also produced a wind-legal 6.19 leap.
University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff sophomore Genesis Joseph returned a time of one minute, 51.67 seconds to finish second in the men’s 800 metres. Taejha Badal was fifth in the women’s 200m in a wind-aided 23.88 seconds. She finished sixth in the 100 final in 11.95, after clocking 11.88 in the preliminary round.
At the Ross Black Open, in New Mexico, South Plains College sophomore Justin Guy topped the men’s 110m hurdles field in a windy 13.69 seconds. New Mexico Junior College student Che Saunders was fourth in 14.31.
Wayland Baptist University freshman Lorenzo Luces disturbed the sand at a windy 14.55m to finish second in the men’s triple jump. He also had a wind-legal 14.43 effort in the competition. Luces was seventh in the long jump with a 6.19 leap.
At the Mule Relays, in Missouri, Reyare Thomas clocked a windy 11.50 seconds to strike gold in the women’s 100m. In the preliminary round, Thomas produced an 11.66 run to lead all qualifiers into the final.
University of Central Missouri freshman Ariel Kerr got to the line in 10.45 seconds for second spot in the men’s 100m. Graceland University’s Malachi Heywood was eighth in 10.97.
In Pennsylvania, University of Pittsburgh senior Clement Campbell captured the Carnegie Mellon Last Chance Meet men’s long jump title with a windy 7.48m leap. His best wind-legal jump was 7.38. Campbell was fifth fastest in the 200m in 22.18 seconds.
At the OCC Last Chance Meet, in California, Shaquille Singuineau won the men’s shot put with a 15.33 metres throw.
At the Jim Freeman Louisville Invitational, in Kentucky, Dominic Cole finished second in the men’s 200m in a personal best 21.12 seconds. The DePaul University sophomore was fourth in the 100 in 10.46—also a new personal best.
At the Scott Brent Invitational, in North Carolina, Ronald W. Reagan High School student Andrew Steele secured high school boys’ 100m silver in a windy 10.72 seconds.
At the Meet of Champions, also in North Carolina, Elon University freshman Reese Webster bagged bronze in the women’s 100m in a personal best 11.70 seconds.
Jerod Elcock was second fastest in the Kansas Relays men’s 100m preliminaries in a windy 10.22 seconds, but did not compete in the final. Northwest Kansas Technical College sprinters, Jaydon Moore and Marcus Purcell were 35th and 39th, respectively, clocking windy times of 10.81 and 11.05.
Elcock was third fastest in the 200m preliminaries in a windy 20.72. Again, he was a non-starter in the final. Purcell finished 18th overall in a windy 21.44.
Anson Moses produced a windy 14.91 seconds run for tenth spot overall in the men’s 110m hurdles. The Cloud County Community College sophomore finished 18th in the 400 hurdles in 56.40.
University of Northern Iowa junior Onal Mitchell was 16th fastest in the men’s 400m in 49.62 seconds. William Jewell College senior Justen O’Brien was 18th in 49.83.
At the Jim Duncan Invite, in Iowa, University of Iowa junior Ianna Roach threw the iron ball 14.43m to finish fourth in the women’s shot put.
In Virginia, Renaldo Alleyne-Noreiga got home in a windy 10.62 seconds for eighth spot overall in the NSU Track & Field Invitational men’s 100m. The St Francis Brooklyn College senior was 19th in the 200 in a windy 21.90.
At the UConn Northeast Challenge, in Connecticut, Jahi Hernandez was 11th in the men’s 200m in 21.58 seconds. The Columbia University senior clocked a windy 10.65 for 12th spot in the 100.