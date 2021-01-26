Gittens, Murray golden in USA

Tyra Gittens

Tyra Gittens was impressive in the women’s high jump at the Texas Aggie Invitational in Texas, USA, on Saturday.

Gittens cleared the bar at 1.87 metres for a runaway victory in the event. Her closest rivals could only manage 1.71.

Gittens was also on show in the 60 metres hurdles, the Texas A&M University senior clocking a personal best 8.34 seconds in the preliminary round. She progressed to the final fifth fastest, but did not face the starter in the championship race.

Two weekends ago, Gittens produced a 6.62m leap to claim Ted Nelson Invitational long jump gold. The leap was a new Trinidad and Tobago indoor record, as well as a Texas A&M record.

Gittens is fifth on the 2021 world indoor performance list with her 6.62 jump. American Monae’ Nichols is the world leader at 6.75. Sao Tome and Principe athlete Agate De Sousa (6.68) is second, ahead of Italian Laura Strati (6.66), Ghana’s Deborah Acquah (6.65) and Gittens.

Another T&T athlete, Tatianna Martinez was fourth fastest in the women’s 400m, the Texas Christian University (TCU) sophomore getting home in 56.44 seconds.

Cherisse Murray was the class of the women’s shot put field at the Carolina Challenge, in South Carolina.

The University of Alabama senior landed the shot 16.24m for a comfortable victory.

Murray opened the competition with a 15.44m effort. She followed up at 16.24—the fourth best throw of her career.

Murray was again over 16 in round three, throwing the iron ball 16.08m. She produced a 15.36m effort in the fourth round, before fouling her last two attempts.

