Give form a chance

Phil Simmons has looked like a man with a lot on his mind at the Caribbean Premier League.
As I type these words, the final 15 for next month’s T20 World Cup is probably finalised. But the first two weeks of the CPL must have given West Indies coach Phil a few things to consider, like the wisdom of risking Chris Gayle in the World T20.
It would be a surprise if the “Universe Boss” is not on the plane to the United Arab Emirates/Oman where the West Indies will seek to defend their title.
In the build-up series against Australia, Simmons, captain Kieron Pollard and his vice-captain Nicholas Pooran could not stop praising the “Boss” for the positive impact he has had in the dressing room.
It was clear then that Gayle would be in the team, even though the on-field evidence was not convincing. The current CPL series would not have eased any quiet concerns Simmons and company might have had either about the big man’s form or the fitness of his 41-year, 351-day-old body.
So far, Gayle has batted four times for 71 runs, 42 of them coming in one innings.
Injury has kept him out of three matches. Meanwhile, Gayle’s fellow left-hander and team-mate at the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Sherfane Rutherford, has stroked —and I stress stroked—three fifties in his seven innings. He has batted with a focus that has been as impressive as his 136.73 strike rate.
Guyanese Rutherford’s talent has not fully blossomed to this point. But the freedom with which he has played in the CPL must have had Simmons and lead selector Roger Harper thinking long and hard about including his name. I would.
This by no means is to discount what Gayle has done in the game and his status as a West Indies Hall of Famer. If there is a way he could be included in the touring party as a mentor, I would be all for it. But it is hard to justify including him as a top-order specialist instead of a maturing, inform Rutherford. Yes, the “Boss” can still blast a big one. But it is unlikely that more than one of his specials will come in the UAE. WI will need more than that from him.
Besides Rutherford, Roston Chase would also make Selector Wattley’s squad.
His adaptability in the 20-over format made him the leading batsman in the CPL up to Monday. Like Rutherford, he has also got three fifties with a scarcely believable strike rate of 157.51. Test match regular Chase is proving that you don’t have to be a slugger to be a successful T20 batsman. But he is the type of player who can be the kind of calm, calculating influence which the Windies have often lacked in the middle overs.
Rutherford and Chase have not been a part of the T20 squad that the selectors have been utilising in the build-up to the World Cup. And they may be loathe to tamper much with the group at this late stage. But good form is good form. And of all the players on show right now in the CPL, Rutherford and Chase—who has also been picking up useful wickets with his off-spin—are two of the best. Their work should not be ignored.
Like his countryman Rutherford, seam-bowling all-rounder Romario Shepherd has also been enhancing his reputation in this year’s CPL. His skilful bowling and explosive lower-order hitting would seem a more viable option in the touring party than Fidel Edwards who has not been very prolific or economical in his matches in the CPL so far. But since only 15 can go, both will have to miss the trip.
A like-for-like replacement for Edwards might have been Oshane Thomas. But though he has looked a more controlled bowler than in his recent white ball outings for the Windies, the young speedster has not done enough to justify taking him to the UAE. So the WI will have to make do without a genuine pace partner for Sheldon Cottrell this trip.
Dwayne Bravo’s groin injury is a concern. But once his fitness is proved, there would be no reason to make a change there.
Conditions in the Middle East will not be quite like what the players are experiencing in St Kitts. And as he sits in isolation watching the cricket intently, Coach Simmons must be assessing how much of what he is seeing from the likes of Chase and Rutherford would be transferred into a World Cup setting with all the pressure it brings. That would be my only cause for hesitancy with those two.
Only time can answer that question. But if I were him or Harper, I would go brave with the changes and give form a chance. So for what it’s worth, injury notwithstanding, here’s my World Cup 15:
Kieron Pollard (Captain), Nicholas Pooran (Vice-captain), Fabien Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Lendl Simmons, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Andre Russell, Hayden Walsh Jr, Sheldon Cottrell
—garth.wattley@trinidadexpress.com