Give form a chance

ADAPTABLE: Roston Chase of St Lucia Kings hits a 6 during the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League match against Saint Kitts & Nevis Patriots at Warner Park Sporting Complex in Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, on Sunday. The Kings won by six wickets, and Chase was named

@Caption:Man-of-the-Match for his knock of 51 not out.

@Caption:—Photo: Randy Brooks - CPL T20/Getty Image