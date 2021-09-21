GIVE WI A CHANCE

The Hero Caribbean Premier League has seen an up-tick in the amount of regional coaches at the helm of the franchises, and Trinbago Knight Riders head coach Imran Jan as well as tournament organisers are hoping the trend continues in the future.
The recently concluded Hero CPL held in St Kitts saw the home team lift the title for the first time but there were also other ‘firsts.’
It was also the first time Jan was in charge of the Knight Riders after Brendon McCullum became unavailable. Under him, the 2020 champs topped the preliminary round but were beaten in the semi-finals.
Jan has been with TKR since the early days of the franchise and believes that the regional coaches are best equipped to lead these teams.
“I think Caribbean coaches may be best suited to coach our franchise teams for obvious reasons. When you look at leagues around world, there are local coaches who are very prominent in their set-up. For example in the Big Bash in Australia, do you see a West Indian as a head coach of any of the teams? The Caribbean coaches have all the necessary skill sets and the knowledge to lead these franchises and for me, most importantly knowing the (local) players and having a good relationship with the players,” said Jan.
Along with Jan, former Guyana fast bowler Rayon Griffith as well as ex-West Indies captain Floyd Reifer were also in the hot seat this year. Griffith headed the Guyana Amazon Warriors, having also moved up from being an assistant coach in past seasons, while Reifer was at the helm of the Jamaica Tallawahs franchise for a second season. The Amazon Warriors reached the semis, but the Tallawahs failed to get to the final four.
The other CPL coaches this season were former New Zealand player Daniel Vettori with the Barbados Royals, former Zimbabwe player Andy Flower with the St Lucia Kings and Australian Simon Helmot with champions St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.
Jan noted that the CPL would have had some regional coaches in the past, including Stuart Williams, and Roger Harper. But he stressed:“I think that Caribbean coaches could be used with success as head coaches of CPL franchises. We are accustomed seeing some of the big international coaches like Andy Flower and Simon Helmot, and in the past we would have had quite a few more in Simon Katich and Jacques Kallis. I think it is very important that regional coaches get the opportunity to show their worth.”
Speaking of his stint this year Jan said: “The experience was a very enjoyable one. In the past I would have acted out the role because “Bas” McCullum would encourage us to lead certain facets of the team, myself and Nikita Miller and the previous bowling coach in Kevon Cooper. I continue to learn. I have learnt a lot and it has been really interesting at times but I enjoyed the opportunity to be the head coach of TKR,” he continued.
Jan also believes that he and his fellow regional coaches have set the path for others to follow. “I believe being the head coach of a CPL franchise will open doors for regional coaches and create that sort of pathway and opportunity to get into the coaching system,” opined Jan.
“I have been in the system for eight years, so it is not like I just came in and became the head coach of a very prominent CPL franchise in Trinbago Knight Riders. I think it will give guys an opportunity and a look-in, now that myself, Floyd Reifer and Rayon Griffith have created that first step,” he added.
Meanwhile, the CPL is also pleased to see the progress of regional coaches in the various franchises and is hoping that more opportunities are presented to them. CPL’s Tournament Operations Director Michael Hall said: “CPL are delighted that there were three Caribbean head coaches this year but this is not a surprise to us.
“The standard of coaching in the region continues to improve year on year, and CPL is pleased to play its part in that. But remember, as has been the case for a number of years, the vast majority of team support staff roles for the six CPL franchises are carried out by Caribbean nationals,” Hall added.
“This year, there were 39 team support staff spread across the six teams, of those 32 were from the Caribbean. Just as with player development, the CPL plays a huge role in giving coaching opportunities to Caribbean nationals and this will continue to be the case,” he concluded.