Glenn appointed ÍBV coach

Jonathan Glen

SHAKE ON IT: Former Trinidad and Tobago footballer Jonathan Glen, left, is welcomed by club management as new women’s team head coach at ÍBV , a top tier women’s football club in Iceland.

Former Trinidad and Tobago forward Jonathan Glenn has been appointed as head coach of the ÍBV women’s football team. ÍBV competes in the Úrvalsdeild Kvenna which is the top tier of women’s football in Iceland. T&T defender Liana Hinds is on the club’s roster.

Glenn, 34, was raised in Maloney Gardens and attended St. Anthony’s College before moving to the United States to play at Saint Leo University in Florida. Based in Iceland since 2014, he also had six Trinidad and Tobago senior national team caps under former coach Stephen Hart.

Glenn was a member of T&T’s 2014 Caribbean Cup squad and appeared in two matches in the tournament, coming on as a substitute against Curaçao and Cuba. Glen scored when T&T drew a 2015 friendly international 3-3 with Mexico in the USA.

Glen played for ÍBV between 2014-2016, scoring 16 goals in 32 matches. In announcing his appointment, the club said: “We are pleased to announce that Jonathan Glenn has been appointed coach of the ÍBV Women’s Champions League. Glenn knows the islands well and has been well trained by the younger classes of ÍBV.”

Explosive opener Deandra Dottin extended her rich vein of form as West Indies women opened their ICC 50-overs World Cup qualifying campaign with a uncomplicated six-wicket victory over minnows Ireland women yesterday.

Asked to chase a meagre 160 at Old Hararians, the Caribbean side cruised to their target in the 40th over with Player-of-the-Match Dottin slamming 73 off 87 deliveries and captain Stafanie Taylor seeing her side over the line with an unbeaten 41 off 54 balls.

Under-pressure West Indies produced a dogged effort to avoid the follow-on yesterday but rain wrecked the last two sessions to set up an intriguing last two days of the opening Test against Sri Lanka.

Resuming the third day precariously perched on 113 for six, West Indies battled to 224 for nine, thanks to left-hander Kyle Mayers who top-scored with 45, all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall, who struck 39, and former captain Jason Holder, who chipped in with 36.

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force coach David Furlonge said the first intra-squad three-day trial match was a good test for the players to gauge where they are at and expects an even better showing in the second match to be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, starting on Friday.

Kolkata giants Mohammedan Sporting club on Thursday officially ended their long 40-year wait for the Calcutta Football League title as they defeated Railway FC 1-0 in the final of the Premier Division A at the Salt Lake Stadium.

The challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic have not prevented the National Gas Company (NGC) and the National Association of Athletics Administrations of Trinidad and Tobago (NAAATT) from having an impact on the development of track and field through the Youth Elite Programme (YEP).