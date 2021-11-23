Glenn appointed ÍBV coach

Former Trinidad and Tobago forward Jonathan Glenn has been appointed as head coach of the ÍBV women’s football team. ÍBV competes in the Úrvalsdeild Kvenna which is the top tier of women’s football in Iceland. T&T defender Liana Hinds is on the club’s roster.
Glenn, 34, was raised in Maloney Gardens and attended St. Anthony’s College before moving to the United States to play at Saint Leo University in Florida. Based in Iceland since 2014, he also had six Trinidad and Tobago senior national team caps under former coach Stephen Hart.
Glenn was a member of T&T’s 2014 Caribbean Cup squad and appeared in two matches in the tournament, coming on as a substitute against Curaçao and Cuba. Glen scored when T&T drew a 2015 friendly international 3-3 with Mexico in the USA.
Glen played for ÍBV between 2014-2016, scoring 16 goals in 32 matches. In announcing his appointment, the club said: “We are pleased to announce that Jonathan Glenn has been appointed coach of the ÍBV Women’s Champions League. Glenn knows the islands well and has been well trained by the younger classes of ÍBV.”