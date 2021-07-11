GOALLESS, BUT GOLDEN

Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s football team head coach Angus Eve said he is proud of his players and excited by their 0-0 draw against CONCACAF football powerhouse and defending champions Mexico, in their opening match of the CONCACAF Gold Cup at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA, on Saturday night.
However, T&T’s enthusiasm and excitement, after going toe-to-toe with “El Tricolor” and earning a point was somewhat marred by stoppages toward the end of the encounter due to homophobic chants from the crowd with Eve going so far to say that the game should have been stopped and the “Soca Warriors” awarded full points.
The match was temporarily halted by the referee in the 87th and 94th minutes, owing to homophobic chants from a mainly partisan Mexican crowd. Two matches featuring the Mexicans in last month’s CONCACAF Nations League tournament were also delayed for the same reason. “There is no room for that type of behaviour,” Eve fumed.
“I am very disappointed with the comments that were being made. I thought CONCACAF could have taken steps to call off the match, because it was persistent and it didn’t have any Trinidadians in there, so you know it wasn’t our fans behaving in that way and it even extended to threats and death threats and stuff,” adding of the incident, “It is very unfortunate and it has no place in the game I think the tournament organisers should really make an example in this case.”
In terms of the game itself, Eve said they did their homework on the Mexicans and prepared for them in terms of selecting “horses for courses” as was the case with Marvin Phillip starting in the match ahead of Nicklas Frenderup, who started in the previous qualifying matches. “We saw them play and the guys executed the game-plan to a T. I am very proud of what we did tonight and it only augers well going forward for us,” said Eve.
“I think we’ve refocussed the team. We basically have a lot of local players and a lot of unattached players in the squad tonight but the staff really came together and we analysed the game the Mexicans played against Nigeria and we came up with a game plan to counter what they were doing,” he explained.
“I thought they would have changed something in the second half, but they kept doing exactly what we thought they would have done, so we were pretty comfortable throughout the game and at the end we actually got one of the sucker punches that we thought we would have gotten with the kid up in the front, but he did not keep his composure,” he added.
Eve also noted that T&T had to be “physically technical” in the match, frustrating Mexico and trying to hit them on the counter. “I am really excited because we knew coming into the tournament that we would have to meet Mexico at some stage, so we prepared for that. People say I played eight defenders (but) I played 11 footballers.
“We had eight players on the pitch who were locally-based and haven’t played a game for a year-and-a-half and I knew our legs were not as good as most teams, so we have to be physically technical in cutting down the amount of times the players had to run, keeping the lines very compact and we thought we stifled the Mexicans from playing their natural game and we tried to hit them with a sucker punch on the break with Reon Moore,” Eve pointed out.
“Mexico has a lot of players playing in the top leagues so what we decided to do was we picked more defenders in the squad with Mexico in mind, because we thought we would have reached the group stage. We picked a squad that we knew could be flexible to play different types of systems if need be,” he explained.
In terms of the choice of Phillip to start the game, Eve said: “I have full faith in all of the guys and Marvin (Phillip) is no different. It is a case of what we call horses for courses and we thought Marvin was best suited for this game. It is about the tactical structure of the team in going forward at the time what type of game that we are playing,”
“Credit to the guys and the staff. The overall attitude of the team is fantastic and we are trying to keep the players’ feet on the ground right now. This is only my third game at the international level and I am learning. It is a learning process for all of us and we just have to take it one game at a time,” Eve concluded.
T&T have a couple days to plan before tackling El Salvador at the Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, on Wednesday while Mexico’s next opponents will be Guatemala on the same day at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.