The goals poured in across the country as the Secondary Schools Football League resumed yesterday for the first time in three years. And while defending Premier Division champions Naparima College took the individual scoring honours with their 9-1 win at St Augustine Secondary, San Juan North Secondary’s Larry Noel was the day’s star performer.
At his team’s Bourg Mulatresse ground, San Juan skipper Noel put on an exhibition of cool finishing, getting a beaver-trick as San Juan ran out emphatic 5-1 winners over Queen’s Royal College in their opening match in Group B.
Noel took full advantage of lax QRC defending to net a first half-hat-trick before adding his fourth in the 67th minute, blasting in at the near post past QRC goalkeeper Shemuel Cassimy to make it 5-1. Before then, Kedell Jones got San Juan’s fourth.
Earlier, Tau Lamsee had given the Royalians, coached by Kenwyne Jones some early hope with a third minute equaliser, a curling effort from outside the 18-yard box.
East Mucurapo Secondary matched San Juan yesterday in Group B, also winning 5-1 at home to promoted side Moruga Secondary, with Maalik Jarvis getting a double.
Also in the group, InterCol champs Presentation College San Fernando edged past Trinity College East 1-0 in Trincity, while Malick Secondary beat promoted Chaguanas North Secondary 4-1.
In Group A, St Augustine fans were given false hope when their side opened the scoring against Naparima through Marcelle Valentine. But the “Green Machine” were soon picked apart “with five different players getting on the scoresheet for “Naps”, led by Nathaniel O’Garro and Omari Campbell with doubles.
Also making a strong start yesterday were Speyside High School, the Tobago representatives pouncing on an under-prepared Carapichaima East Secondary to win 5-0 at the At Boldon Stadium.
Speyside were sent on their way in the first half after Reyes Gray opened the scoring in the 14th minute and Jarlon Toppin followed up with a pair of goals from close range.
There was also a 2-0 win for St Anthony’s College over Pleasantville Secondary yesterday, while down at the Moruga Youth and Sport Facility, St Benedict’s College were held to a 1-1 draw by Fatima College.
Yesterday’s scores:
GROUP A:
St. Benedict’s College 1 Ephraim Brown vs Fatima 1
St Augustine 1 (Marcelle Valentine) vs Naparima 9 (Nathaniel O’Garro 2, Josiah Cooper, Terrell Rajoon, Israel Joseph, Andres France, Kanye Francis, Omari Campbell 2)
Carapichaima East 0 vs Speyside 5 (Reyes Gray, Jarlon Toppin 2, Milz Johnson, Lenox Eastman
Pleasantville 0 vs St Anthony’s 2 (Joshua Miller, Mordecai Forde)
GROUP B
San Juan 5 (Larry Noel 4, Kedell Jones) vs QRC 1 (Tau Lamsee)
Chaguanas North 1 vs Malick 4 (Oba Samuel, Antonio Joseph, J’lon Matthews, Jabarie Brumble)
East Mucurapo 5 (Mikel Toussaint, Maalik Jarvis 2, Zion Harley, Al Kalipha Henry) vs Moruga 1 (Santana Smith)
Trinity East 0 vs Presentation Sando 1 (Caleb Boyce)