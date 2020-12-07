There is one Test match to go on the West Indies tour of New Zealand, but after a 2-0 loss in the T20 series and the innings defeat in the first Test, the Caribbean team appears to be regressing.
This is the assessment of former West Indies fast bowler Tony Gray. “I think we are going backwards,” Gray told the Express yesterday.
On Saturday, Jason Holder’s team fell to defeat by an innings and 134 runs in Hamilton. On the same day, the West Indies “A” team were beaten by their New Zealand “A” counterparts also by an innings and 134 runs. And Gray, who played the last two of his five Test matches in New Zealand is not hopeful of the Test side levelling the two-match rubber.
“It’s going to be very difficult because before the start of the Test series, it was already going to be difficult; even before the departure of Kemar Roach (because of the death of his father) and the fitness concerns of Darren Bravo and Dowrich,” Gray said.
Yesterday, reserve wicketkeeper/batsman Joshua Da Silva was added to the Test squad as a replacement for Dowrich who was unable to bat in the first Test, and was yesterday declared unavailable for the second Test by Cricket West Indies for “personal reasons.”
Looking back at the Hamilton Test, Gray highlighted the problems that plagued the Caribbean side, beginning with the bowling effort.
While agreeing with Holder’s decision to bowl first on a very green pitch, Gray added: “The problem with us was that our bowlers took too long to settle down and technically, our bowlers are doing the wrong thing and going too wide of the stumps.”
In particular Gray noted:”We are not attacking the bat enough. We are allowing them to get away with not playing at many balls on a green-top wicket. Too many deliveries were left alone.”
Gray also saw many problems with the way the first five batsmen handled the New Zealand bowlers.
“One to five struggled a lot because the ball swings and we are not adept at playing that. (Tim) Southee was absolutely brilliant especially against the right handers, letting them play.”
Of the side’s two most senior batsmen, Gray noted that opener Kraigg Brathwaite played with “no mobility,” while he said Bravo, “is picking up the line of ball with his head, and he’s not moving his back foot; you can’t do that.”
There were two bright spots that he saw however. “When Jermaine Blackwood bats at No.6 the ball is older. Blackwood has it easier. He’s always positive and dismantles the bowling plans of the opposition. Although not technically sound, his positive mentality gives him runs. He’s not afraid of any of the opposition bowlers. Alzarri Joseph also showed the ability to bat so that shows we can make runs,” Gray observed.
Gray also suggested that the conditions in the two practice matches in Queenstown before the Test series did not prepare the West Indies for what was to come. “They cemented us in our comfort zone -- a front foot wicket against weak bowlers who didn’t swing the ball at all. Tactically New Zealand were brilliant before the Test match started.”
Gray also noted that the Black Caps, now ranked number two in Tests, have benefited from the country’s team-oriented, disciplined culture which had been built upon by solid cricketing moves.
“They have four different types of fast bowlers. The have batsmen who can concentrate for long periods and they have a cool, calm captain (Kane Williamson) who never seems to be flustered. And they have specifically prepared their teams for the teams coming to New Zealand.”
By contrast, Gray has not been impressed by how either the Test or T20 sides have approached their work. He is concerned about their fitness, describing the levels as “poor.”
And asked what can be done to improve results over the next year, the former chairman of the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force selection panel made some suggestions to coach Phil Simmons.
“There must be zoom sessions to address the technical problems that our batsmen have,” he began. “There has to be strategic plans for individual batsmen...Simmons has to sit down with the coaches of the region online and have strategic plans for developing each player of each team, for example, Simmons has to be talking to David Furlonge (Red Force coach) about his plans to improve the players on the fringes of making the West Indies team, not just Da Silva and Bravo. That has to be done with every team. All the coaches must be involved. Simmons cannot do it at that level.”