Kraigg Brathwaite

ANOTHER TON: West Indies’ Kraigg Brathwaite, right, celebrates registering his 11th Test century, during the fourth day of the first Test against Australia, in Perth, Australia, last Saturday. Australia won the match by 164 runs. —Photo: AP

A win is a win, a loss is a loss.

True, but there is also such a thing as context, and given the overwhelming sense of Caribbean dread ahead of the first cricket Test against Australia in Perth, it is not an exaggeration to state that the West Indies far exceeded expectations notwithstanding a 164-run loss.

However the big question is whether they will be able to build on the encouraging performances and improve on the deficient ones when the second and final Test begins late Wednesday night in Adelaide, the first time that the West Indies will be playing a pink ball, day-night Test Down Under.

So where are the positives in a comprehensive whipping and a performance from the bowlers -- who were supposed to be the much stronger side of the visitors’ resources -- in which they conceded a combined 780 runs and took only six wickets? Just look at the batting. Not all of it, of course. But there were certainly elements of encouragement from two men at the top of the order.

Even after he had gotten a century and a fifty in the warm-up match immediately preceding the first Test, there was still the fear that Tagenarine Chanderpaul would find Australia’s Test match pace attack to be a whole different story.

Yet here was the 26 year-old left-hander, shaping up so much like his celebrated ICC Hall of Fame inductee father Shivnarine, showing the grit, determination and technique to compile worthy Test debut contributions of 51 and 45. Just as importantly, moreso in the context of the team priorities, his opening stands of 78 and 116 with captain Kraigg Brathwaite gave the West Indies the sort of batting platform they have not enjoyed in Australia in both innings of a Test for more than 20 years.

You have to go back to the final Test of the five-match duel in 2000/01 (the last time the West Indies were accorded the privilege of a proper series in that part of the world) when Sherwin Campbell and Wavell Hinds had opening stands of 147 and 98 for an effort similar to what was produced by the two phlegmatic openers.

Then, as now, the West Indies lost comfortably on the way to being swept 5-0 and swept out of consideration by the Australian cricket authorities of being granted a five-Test series there any time in the foreseeable future.

So let’s not get carried away because it is really about consistency as Shiv showed in compiling a succession of gritty half-centuries from his debut against England at Bourda in 1994 and one particularly memorable and flamboyant one against Australia and Shane Warne in particular in Sydney on his first tour there in 1996/97 before the maiden Test hundred finally came in a low-scoring thriller against India in Barbados in 1997.

As for Brathwaite, his 11th Test hundred in the second innings to add to his 64 in the first represent one of the highest points of his 80-match, 11-year career, challenged only by innings of 142 and 60 against Pakistan in Sharjah six years ago and knocks of 134 and 95 against England at Leeds nine months later. West Indies won both those matches yet the fact that they were eventually well beaten over five days at Perth should not detract from his achievement this time around.

For all that though, and a productive 2022 which also included 160 and 56 not out on the flattest of flat tracks against England at Kensington Oval, he still averages just over 35, which qualifies him as a so-so performer overall even as those performances just mentioned suggest a player of higher calibre.

And that remains the challenge for the West Indies in all facets when it comes to Test cricket: consistent excellence. After those good starts, the rest of the batting, with one or two exceptions failed to capitalise, compounding the woes brought on when the bowlers were pasted to all parts of Perth Stadium for much of the first two days in conceding 598.

Ahead of the Adelaide Test there is a fitness question over senior seamer Kemar Roach, which may open the door for Anderson Phillip to get his first taste of Test cricket in Australia in what are expected to be seamer-friendly conditions, especially when the sun goes down and the lights take effect.

West Indies are also likely to be without Nkrumah Bonner, who was concussed out of a Test for the second time in his career. On both occasions, the first was against South Africa’s Anrich Nortje in June of 2021 in St Lucia, his technique against genuine fast bowling on a bouncy surface was found wanting.

So at the end of it all, there is a common refrain: encouraging, but plenty work still to be done.

