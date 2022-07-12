Going through the gears

winning bicycle races has always seemed to come naturally to Nicholas Paul. From his teenage years, he was turning heads as one for the future.
On the weekend in Cali, Colombia, that “future” began to look more and more like the present.
Winning the sprint and keirin gold medals at the Nations Cup meet was a big enough deal. But last year in the same city, Paul had done the same thing, in addition to also winning the kilometre time trial. On Friday in Cali, he was only fourth.
What really raised the eyebrows this time though was who the TTO rider beat to get his golds and how he beat them.
In the keirin, the top four riders in the world according to the UCI rankings - Harrie Lavreysen, Kevin Quintero, Stefan Botticher and Jeffrey Hoogland were all present. The overall top rider from last year’s World Cup series - Jai Angsuthasawit of Thailand was also in the field. In the sprint, World and Tokyo Olympics champ Lavreysen was the favourite, followed by Olympic silver medallist and team-mate Hoogland. Laverysen had not been beaten in a sprint race since 2019, so Paul’s turning back of the Dutchman in straight rides was a seismic event.
Paul’s former coach Erin Hartwell could hardly contain his excitement.
“An historic win for @nicholasleepau1, @sporttco, @TTOlympic, @TTCyclingFed, and the people of Trinidad and Tobago and the Caribbean community! The first man to beat the world champion in three years! A great victory!!!
“An emotional and important result for the Caribbean community! I’m speechless and beyond words right now. Love it!,” he tweeted.
Hartwell is not a casual observer, having had a hand in Paul’s development while he was the Cycling Federation’s technical director and national before Paul returned to the World Cycling Centre in 2020 and began working with Craig McClean. But Hartwell’s exuberance is not misplaced. The eight rides Nicholas Paul put down in the sprint and keirin in Cali were high calibre. Speed, power and maturity defined his races, especially in the semi-finals and finals of both events. Here was a man in complete control of what he was doing.
In the keirin, when the motorbike left the track, Paul took over, accelerating to the head of the pack. He actually was pipped on the line by Hoogland in his semi-final heat before the Netherlands rider was relegated for not holding his line. But Paul’s acceleration in that race and again in the final when he employed the same strategy did not contain any element of panic or desperation.
“Nico” was not “trying ah thing;” he was simply executing strategy with confidence.
The sprint promised to be a sterner test because of the presence of both Lavreysen and Hoogland. But again, Paul had an answer for every challenge in his ride-offs with them both.
In the semis where he faced Hoogland, Paul was a comfortable winner of the first of the best-of--three rides when Hoogland led off.
And in the second leg, he calmly covered all the Dutchman’s attempts to get the jump when he had to take the lead.
Hoogland just couldn’t put a spoke in Nico’s wheel. And neither, surprisingly, could Lavreysen.
Needing to win the second ride to keep his gold medal hopes alive, the Olympic champ drove hard for the line on the home straight in the final lap but Paul was strong enough to hold him off.
No third ride was needed to confirm that a significant challenger to Lavreysen’s best-sprinter-in-the-world status had arrived. Paul’s rides in Colombia have pushed him up two spots to fourth in the UCI’s sprint rankings. Remember too, that Paul’s exploits in Cali came after he missed the Milton, Canada leg of the series through a collarbone injury.
Almost a year on from last year’s disappointments in Tokyo, the races on the weekend showed that Paul had learned much from the Olympics and had put in considerable work.
As a reminder, Paul got to the sprint quarter-finals at the Olympics before he lost in three duel with Russian Denis Dmitriev after being relegated in the second ride for not holding his line. Paul also suffered a disqualification in the keirin.
But there were no infringements in Colombia.
“My Olympic experience has definitely changed my mindset towards training,” Paul told me. “These adjustments made, have a great part to play in the way I race now. It’s a work-in-progress, so it’s back to training and trusting the process.”
Pause and reflect on those words, reader.
So often, T&T athletes have shot to prominence in their field, achieved a measure of success but have not been able to sustain it. I need name no names here.
But the weekend has provided proof that the same charge may not be levelled at Nicholas Paul.
His head-to-head victories against the world’s best plus his overall wins in Cali give solid evidence that the speedster from Gasparillo is the real deal.
While the vagaries of sport ensure that medals at this year’s World Championships or the Olympics in 2024 can’t be guaranteed, Nico is a growing force in the cycling world, one with a few more gears to go through.
