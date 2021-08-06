Gold again for Miller-Uibo

Bahamian track star Shaunae Miller-Uibo dominated her rivals at the Olympic Stadium here in Tokyo, Japan, yesterday, scorching the track in 48.36 seconds to retain her Olympic Women’s 400 Metres title.
“I am so happy right now I could cry. I’ve been dealing with a whole lot of injuries and to be able to pull this one off is amazing.”
Coming off the final turn, Miller-Uibo was in control of the race. She motored to the line unchallenged for the gold, leaving her rivals to fight for the other medals on offer. Dominican Republic’s Marileidy Paulino was the best of the rest, seizing silver in a national record time of 49.20 seconds. Evergreen American Allyson Felix snatched bronze in 49.46.
Jamaicans Stephenie Ann McPherson and Candice McLeod finished fourth and fifth, respectively, clocking 49.61 and 49.87. Cuba’s Roxana Gomez was a non-finisher.
Miller-Uibo’s 48.36 run was not only a Bahamas national record, but a North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) record as well.
“To be able to pull off matching gold medals, and to get an Area Record, I am so thankful. The best thing is I have another gold medal right now.”
After the one-lap final, Miller-Uibo joined fellow Bahamian Steven Gardiner in the stands for a special celebration. On Thursday, Gardiner struck gold in the Men’s 400m—the first half of a spectacular “Double 400” achievement for a country with a population of less than 400,000.
Yesterday’s medal ceremony was Paulino’s second at Tokyo 2020. She was part of the Dominican Republic team that claimed silver in last Saturday’s Mixed 4x400m relay.
“Two medals, I feel proud to be able to achieve this triumph. It is thanks to God that I have this opportunity and it is a miracle. It’s a real miracle, because a person who has had only one year in this event cannot achieve this. I believe that this is a new story that started for me and for my country as well.”
Briana Williams, back-to-back double sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson combined for gold in the Women’s 4x100m relay, the Jamaican quartet clocking 41.02 seconds--a new national record and the third fastest time in history. United States earned silver in 41.45, with bronze going to Great Britain in 41.88.
Yesterday’s women’s sprint relay gold was an Independence Day gift to Jamaica.
“We are so grateful to win this gold medal for Jamaica on national Independence Day,” said Fraser-Pryce. “For two years we have been unimpressive, so to get it back today is special.
“The main focus,” Fraser-Pryce explained, “was getting the stick around. We knew once we got it around we would do very well. We didn’t get a world record tonight but we got a national record. Elaine got a third gold medal. And we are all going home with a gold.”
Williams is just 19, and now has the distinction of striking gold on her Olympic debut.
“It’s great to get this, especially on Jamaica’s Independence Day. Bringing back home four gold medals is great and we are just happy to have done so. I have been so excited. Watching everyone run throughout the week, I could not wait to step on the track and get the gold medal.”
Thompson-Herah was thrilled with her Tokyo 2020 showing. “I was just excited for the team to come out here and put on a show. The feeling is surreal to capture three golds and we got a national record. We are grateful.”
Jamaica fell short in its bid for a podium finish in the Men’s 4x100m relay. Jevaughn Minzie, Julian Forte, Yohan Blake and Oblique Seville teamed up for a fifth-place finish in 37.84 seconds.
Italy, featuring 100m champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs on the second leg, grabbed gold in a national record time of 37.50 seconds, narrowly defeating Great Britain (37.51). Andre de Grasse, the newly-crowned Olympic 200m champion, anchored Canada to bronze in 37.70.
Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago will feature in today’s Men’s 4x400m final after securing automatic berths in the qualifying round. The Jamaicans were second in heat two in two minutes, 59.29 seconds, while T&T finished third in the opening heat in 2:58.60.
At Kokugikan Arena, yesterday, the Cubans added a sixth gold to their Tokyo 2020 medal collection. 31-year-old boxer Julio la Cruz beating Russian Muslim Gadzhimagomedov on points in the Men’s Heavyweight final.