Gold again!

Dylan Carter struck gold for the second time at the 2023 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games when he touched the wall in 23.32 seconds in the men’s 50 metres butterfly final in San Salvador, El Salvador, yesterday.
Aruba’s Mikel Schreuders seized silver (23.90) while Mexican Andres Dupont bagged bronze (24.19). T&T’s Zarek Wilson clocked 25.21 to finish third in the “B” final and 11th overall.
On Saturday, Carter retained his 100m freestyle title. He then teamed up with Nikoli Blackman, Wilson and Graham Chatoor for bronze in Sunday’s men’s 4x100 free relay. And yesterday, the T&T swim star repeated as 50 fly champion.
Carter will be back in the pool today for the 50m backstroke, and is hoping to add to the two gold medals and one bronze he has already bagged in San Salvador. He swims at 11.27am in the opening heat. Wilson swims in heat three at 11.29. After press time, last night, Chatoor and Blackman competed in the 400 free final.
Chatoor was second fastest overall in the heats in 4:05.82, while Blackman was fifth fastest in 4:06.37. Blackman will do battle at 11.06 a.m. in the third 200 free heat. At 11.37, Wilson swims in the second 100 fly heat.
T&T finished sixth in women’s rugby 7s. Yesterday’s fifth-place playoff against Costa Rica ended in a narrow 12-10 defeat. Trailing 12-0 at halftime, T&T battled back with tries from Kathleen Stephen and Leah Kintiba. However, Stephen and captain Nicolette Pantor missed conversions and T&T had to settle for sixth.
T&T’s hockey women hammered Jamaica 4-0 in a Group “A” showdown, yesterday. Felicia King scored twice, while Saarah Olton and captain Shaniah De Freitas were also on target for T&T.
King opened the T&T account with a field goal in the third minute. De Freitas scored from a penalty corner in the 14th for a 2-0 lead at the halftime interval. It was Olton’s turn to score from a penalty corner in the 40th. And two minutes later, King notched her second field goal.
The T&T hockey men will be on show from 2pm today in a Group “B” clash with Guyana.
T&T finished 11th in the women’s beach volleyball competition. Apphia Glasgow and La Teisha Joseph battled past Jamaicans Jasmine Kelly and Petal Smith 21-17, 17-21, 15-13 in yesterday’s 11-12 classification contest.
Late on Monday, Annalise Newman-Achee scored 48.750 for sixth spot in the women’s all-around final. The T&T gymnast was impressive in the vault, scoring 12.850. She got 12.350 on uneven bars, 12.250 on the balance beam and 11.300 on the floor. After press time, last night, Newman-Achee competed in the women’s uneven bars final.