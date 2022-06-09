GOLD AGAIN

Michelle-Lee Ahye claimed her second women’s 100 metres title in Europe this season when she got to the line in a wind-assisted 11.12 seconds at the PTS Meeting in Samorin, Slovakia, yesterday.
Ahye’s golden run came on the heels of her victory at the Irena Szewińska Memorial meet in Bydgoszcz, Poland, last Friday. As she had done in Poland, Ahye dominated the PTS field, the Trinidad and Tobago track star finishing well ahead of second-placed American Shannon Ray (11.27) and third-placed Barbadian Tristan Evelyn (11.38).
Ahye is 11th on the 2022 world performance list at 10.94 seconds. The Carenage sprinter also has a 10.96 clocking to her name this year.
On Wednesday, at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division 1 Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA, Ohio State University senior Eric Harrison topped heat one in the semi-final round of the men’s 200m to secure automatic qualification for today’s final. He stopped the clock at a personal best 20.18 seconds—the second fastest time in the semis.
Harrison bowed out in the 100m, after finishing fourth in the first semi-final in 10.23 seconds. The clocking was 11th fastest in the semis.
Dwight St Hillaire finished third in the third and final men’s 400m semi-final heat in 45.65 seconds. The University of Kentucky senior was tenth overall, just missing out on a lane in the nine-man final.
St Hillaire, however, will be on show today, in the 4x400m championship race. The 24-year-old quartermiler was part of the Kentucky quartet that clocked three minutes, 01.68 seconds to finish fourth in the opening semi. St Hillaire and his teammates progressed to the final on time.
Harrison’s Ohio State, St Hillaire’s Kentucky and Daniel Duncan’s Princeton University were all eliminated in the men’s 4x100m. Ohio State, Kentucky and Princeton were 14th, 17th and 23rd, respectively, clocking 39.11 seconds, 39.23 and 39.98.
At the BMC Gold Standard meet in Birmingham, England, Nicholas Landeau finished sixth in the men’s 800m. The 27-year-old runner completed his two laps of the track in a season’s best 1:51.13.
At the Whitsuntide Games in Grenada, last Saturday, Mauricia Prieto captured the women’s sprint double. The T&T athlete clocked 11.87 seconds in the 100m and 23.82 in the 200.
Omari Lewis got to the line in a wind-aided 10.44 seconds for top spot in the men’s 100m. Nathan Farinha finished second in his section and third overall in 10.60. Cyrus Charles and Jeremy Charles were sixth and seventh, respectively, clocking 10.72 and 10.73.
Matthew Graham was eighth fastest in a windy 10.82, while Chazz Alexander was tenth in a windy 10.84. Elijah Simmons got home in 10.96 for 13th spot overall.
Farinha produced a 21.40 seconds run to secure 200m silver. Lewis was sixth fastest in 21.57. Alexander clocked 21.93 for 11th spot, with Simmons 14th in a windy 22.24.
Rogill Torres finished seventh overall in the men’s 400m in 49.24 seconds. Nyane Andrews was eighth in 49.27.
At the Star Athletics Sprint Series meet in Florida, USA, Tamia Badal finished second in two women’s 100m hurdles races. Both times were windy—13.52 seconds and 13.56.
Kyle Greaux finished second in his section and sixth overall in the men’s 200m in a wind-assisted 20.65 seconds. Greaux was 13th fastest in the 100m preliminaries in a windy 10.36.
Iantha Wright clocked a windy 23.26 seconds for ninth spot overall in the women’s 200m. Reyare Thomas was 16th in a windy 23.95. Wright got home in a windy 11.13 to finish 12th overall in the 100. Thomas was 16th in a windy 11.51.