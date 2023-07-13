Gold and silver for T&T teams

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s boys and girls captured the gold and silver medals in the Sub Region 4 Under-12 Team Tennis Championship yesterday, at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua.
The No.1 outfit won all three matches against the No. 2 squad in the boys’ final of the tournament, sanctioned by the ITF (International Tennis Federation) and COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation).
Jack Brown drew first blood with a 6-2, 6-2 triumph over Oliver Harrigan, and the national age-group champion came back with Jacob Jacelon to complete the sweep 6-2, 6-3 over Harrigan and Sebastian Plimmer in doubles.
In between, national Under-14 champ Josiah Hills cruised past Christopher Khan 6-1, 6-2. The girls’ event was a straight round-robin and this country’s No. 1 team overwhelmed all five opponents 3-0.
The last two of those victories were achieved yesterday, over St Lucia and Aruba.
National age-group champ Abba Campbell-Smith won the opening match of the St Lucia fixture 6-1, 6-0, and the score was identical when she and Makeda Bain completed the sweep in doubles.
Bain did not drop a game in her singles match, and this was also the case later in the fixture against Aruba.
The Tobagonian then came back to win the doubles 6-1, 6-0 with Campbell-Smith, who had drawn first blood 6-2, 6-0.
After losing their first fixture, the St Lucian squad had to head to the airport and defaulted their second to T&T No. 2 team.
This trio had earlier beaten Guyana 3-0 and ended up in second place with four victories.
After giving the hosts an unassailable 2-0 lead with a 4-6, 7-5, 6-0 triumph, Cherdine Sylvester came back to win the doubles 6-3, 6-2 with Karissa Mohammed, who had dropped just one game in the opening match.
Aruba ended up third with three wins, while Barbados whipped Curacao 3-0 for the bronze medal in the boys’ event.