Gold and silver for T&T teams

Jack Brown

WON IN SINGLES AND DOUBLES: National age group champ, Jack Brown.

—Photo: ROBERT TAYLOR

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s boys and girls captured the gold and silver medals in the Sub Region 4 Under-12 Team Tennis Championship yesterday, at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua.

The No.1 outfit won all three matches against the No. 2 squad in the boys’ final of the tournament, sanctioned by the ITF (International Tennis Federation) and COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation).

Jack Brown drew first blood with a 6-2, 6-2 triumph over Oliver Harrigan, and the national age-group champion came back with Jacob Jacelon to complete the sweep 6-2, 6-3 over Harrigan and Sebastian Plimmer in doubles.

In between, national Under-14 champ Josiah Hills cruised past Christopher Khan 6-1, 6-2. The girls’ event was a straight round-robin and this country’s No. 1 team overwhelmed all five opponents 3-0.

The last two of those victories were achieved yesterday, over St Lucia and Aruba.

National age-group champ Abba Campbell-Smith won the opening match of the St Lucia fixture 6-1, 6-0, and the score was identical when she and Makeda Bain completed the sweep in doubles.

Bain did not drop a game in her singles match, and this was also the case later in the fixture against Aruba.

The Tobagonian then came back to win the doubles 6-1, 6-0 with Campbell-Smith, who had drawn first blood 6-2, 6-0.

After losing their first fixture, the St Lucian squad had to head to the airport and defaulted their second to T&T No. 2 team.

This trio had earlier beaten Guyana 3-0 and ended up in second place with four victories.

After giving the hosts an unassailable 2-0 lead with a 4-6, 7-5, 6-0 triumph, Cherdine Sylvester came back to win the doubles 6-3, 6-2 with Karissa Mohammed, who had dropped just one game in the opening match.

Aruba ended up third with three wins, while Barbados whipped Curacao 3-0 for the bronze medal in the boys’ event.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

WINDIES SUFFER

WINDIES SUFFER

West Indies had little reward after enduring a long, hard grind, while the Indian opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma made merry and carved out monumental hundreds to put their side firmly in control of the first Test yesterday in Dominica.

Revenge for Sagicor champ Byng

SEBASTIEN BYNG gained sweet revenge en route to capturing the senior singles title in the Sagicor Junior Tennis Tournament yesterday, at the Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.

Carter cashes in

Dylan Carter will be the biggest beneficiary from the Government’s incentives programme for the just-concluded Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in El Salvador and the Dominican Republic.

Gold and silver for T&T teams

Gold and silver for T&T teams

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s boys and girls captured the gold and silver medals in the Sub Region 4 Under-12 Team Tennis Championship yesterday, at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua.

The No.1 outfit won all three matches against the No. 2 squad in the boys’ final of the tournament, sanctioned by the ITF (International Tennis Federation) and COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation).

U-19 women secure final berth

U-19 women secure final berth

The Trinidad and Tobago girls Under-19 cricket team secured their place in the final of the Cricket West Indies Women’s Under-19 Championship with a convincing eight-wicket victory over Guyana in their final group stage match at the Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground at UWI, St Augustine, yesterday.

QPCC move to the top in Tier 2

QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) have moved to the top of the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League Tier 2 table, after defeating San Fernando Giants 2-0 at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Wednesday. The goals were scored by Daniel Warner and Jaden McKree.