Gold Cup delegation member fails ‘Covid’ test

The Bermuda Football Association (BFA) has confirmed that a member of the island’s delegation that flew to Florida for CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifiers has failed a Covid-19 test since returning last Friday.
The BFA said on its website that one of 11 members of the delegation, who were required to quarantine at a government-approved hotel because he was not fully vaccinated, had tested positive. The person has not been named.
Under new government regulations all travellers — residents and tourists — must spend 14 days at a designated hotel at their own cost if they arrive not fully vaccinated. Quarantine dodgers can face a fine of US$25,000.
Bermuda made their Gold Cup debut in 2019, but bowed out at the preliminary stage this time in Fort Lauderdale, beating Barbados 8-1 but losing 4-1 to Haiti with captain Nahki Wells getting a hat-trick against the Tridents, and the consolation goal against Haiti.
“The Bermuda senior men’s national team returned to Bermuda on Friday, July 9…and was subjected to strict health and safety protocols while overseas with everyone testing negative,” the BFA statement said.
“Upon arrival back to Bermuda, 11 members of the delegation were required to quarantine at a Bermuda government-approved hotel for 14 days due to not being fully immunised. One member has since been fully immunised and was released early.
“The BFA can confirm that one member of the delegation who is currently in the government quarantine hotel has tested positive.”
This is the second time this year that the national team has been directly impacted by Covid-19. An unknown number of players who took part in a training camp in Bradenton, Florida, tested positive on or before their return to the island on March 8.
National coach Kyle Lightbourne then tested positive and was subsequently banned from travelling with the squad for their opening World Cup qualifier against Canada in Orlando, on March 25.
There have been more than 2,500 cases and 33 deaths since the first outbreak of Covid-19 was recorded on the island in March 2020, but there are currently only 11 active cases of the virus.