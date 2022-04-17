Gold rush continues

TTO SWIMMERS Zachary Anthony, Nikoli Blackman and Zarek Wilson all won gold on the second night of the 35th Carifta Swimming Championships at the Barbados Aquatic Centre in Wildey, Christchurch, Barbados, last night.
Anthony surged to the lead in the last 25 metres of the Boys 13-14 200m freestyle to claim the gold in a personal best of two minutes, 01.11 seconds while Blackman fought off the challenge of James Allison of the Cayman Islands on the last lap of the four-lap event, speeding past the Caymanian to post a big personal best of 1:53.43.
Allison had no answer for Blackman’s acceleration and finished in second in 1:54.97 while TTO’s other entrant in the race, USA-based Zarek Wilson, claimed bronze in 1:57.70
Wilson and Blackman then traded places in the Boys 15-17 50-metre butterfly, Wilson grabbing gold in :25.40 and Blackman getting the bronze in :25.51. The Bahamas’ Marvin Johnson took silver in :25.47. Up to press time, Team TTO had more opportunities to win medals in the 100m backstroke, 400m IM and 4x100m medley relay events.
Team TTO’s performances last night were an excellent segue from their exploits on the opening night Saturday. At the conclusion of that first night of competition, TTO (91 pts) were fifth in the points standings — the benchmark used to determine the champion team.
Defending champions, Bahamas, were in pole position with 224 points ahead of Jamaica (198.5 pts) and the Cayman Islands (176.5 pts) with hosts Barbados in fourth on 122.
In terms of the medal table, Team TTO had also won three gold, one silver and three bronze to get their Carifta campaign off to a solid start Saturday night
With the smallest squad they have fielded in over 20 years at a Carifta competition (nine swimmers), TTO opened with Blackman’s silver in the Boys 15-17 1,500m freestyle (16:37.13) followed by Alejandro Agard’s gold in the Boys 11-12 200m breaststroke (2:47.74) and US-based Liam Roberts bronze in the Boys 13-14 category of that event (2:35.71).
Blackman gained a bronze in the Boys 15-17 50m backstroke (:27.47) before another US-based swimmer Zarek Wilson grabbed this country’s second gold in the Boys 15-17 100m butterfly (:56.11).
Team TTO rounded out their medal-winning performances with two relay efforts.
TTO benefitted from a rule that permitted swimmers from younger age groups to move up to form a quartet and Agard joined the team of Zachary Anthony, Roberts and Liam Carrington to earn bronze in the Boys 13-14 4x100m freestyle relay in 3:53.80.
Then Aaron Stuart managed to hold on for the gold after being given a huge lead going into the anchor leg. Blackman had led off, followed by Johann Matthew-Matamoro, then Wilson, as they combined for a 3:33.96 clocking in the Boys 15-17 4x100m freestyle relay.