Gold rush continues

TTO SWIMMERS Zachary Anthony, Nikoli Blackman and Zarek Wilson all won gold on the second night of the 35th Carifta Swimming Championships at the Barbados Aquatic Centre in Wildey, Christchurch, Barbados, last night.

Anthony surged to the lead in the last 25 metres of the Boys 13-14 200m freestyle to claim the gold in a personal best of two minutes, 01.11 seconds while Blackman fought off the challenge of James Allison of the Cayman Islands on the last lap of the four-lap event, speeding past the Caymanian to post a big personal best of 1:53.43.

Allison had no answer for Blackman’s acceleration and finished in second in 1:54.97 while TTO’s other entrant in the race, USA-based Zarek Wilson, claimed bronze in 1:57.70

Wilson and Blackman then traded places in the Boys 15-17 50-metre butterfly, Wilson grabbing gold in :25.40 and Blackman getting the bronze in :25.51. The Bahamas’ Marvin Johnson took silver in :25.47. Up to press time, Team TTO had more opportunities to win medals in the 100m backstroke, 400m IM and 4x100m medley relay events.

Team TTO’s performances last night were an excellent segue from their exploits on the opening night Saturday. At the conclusion of that first night of competition, TTO (91 pts) were fifth in the points standings — the benchmark used to determine the champion team.

Defending champions, Bahamas, were in pole position with 224 points ahead of Jamaica (198.5 pts) and the Cayman Islands (176.5 pts) with hosts Barbados in fourth on 122.

In terms of the medal table, Team TTO had also won three gold, one silver and three bronze to get their Carifta campaign off to a solid start Saturday night

With the smallest squad they have fielded in over 20 years at a Carifta competition (nine swimmers), TTO opened with Blackman’s silver in the Boys 15-17 1,500m freestyle (16:37.13) followed by Alejandro Agard’s gold in the Boys 11-12 200m breaststroke (2:47.74) and US-based Liam Roberts bronze in the Boys 13-14 category of that event (2:35.71).

Blackman gained a bronze in the Boys 15-17 50m backstroke (:27.47) before another US-based swimmer Zarek Wilson grabbed this country’s second gold in the Boys 15-17 100m butterfly (:56.11).

Team TTO rounded out their medal-winning performances with two relay efforts.

TTO benefitted from a rule that permitted swimmers from younger age groups to move up to form a quartet and Agard joined the team of Zachary Anthony, Roberts and Liam Carrington to earn bronze in the Boys 13-14 4x100m freestyle relay in 3:53.80.

Then Aaron Stuart managed to hold on for the gold after being given a huge lead going into the anchor leg. Blackman had led off, followed by Johann Matthew-Matamoro, then Wilson, as they combined for a 3:33.96 clocking in the Boys 15-17 4x100m freestyle relay.

PODIUM PUSH

Natasha Fox and Gianna Paul added to the Trinidad and Tobago medal haul on day two of the 2022 Carifta Games at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, yesterday.

Paul completed the girls’ open heptathlon with 4,245 points to capture the bronze medal. She missed out on silver by just one point, A’Keela McMaster claiming the runner-up spot for British Virgin Islands (BVI) with 4,246. Jamaican Shania Myers was dominant, accumulating 5,006 points to strike gold. T&T’s girls’ Under-17 high jump silver medallist Tenique Vincent was fifth in the heptathlon with 4,010 points.

Gold rush continues

Pooran’s Sunrisers whip Punjab Kings

Left-hander Nicholas Pooran continued to craft his reputation as a finisher, nervelessly steering his Sunrisers Hyderabad to a seven-wicket victory over Odean Smith’s Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League, yesterday.

The West Indies white-ball vice-captain struck a mature unbeaten 35 off 31 balls as Sunrisers, set a modest 152, got over the line with seven balls to spare at the DY Patil Sports Academy.

Akil continues good run at Easter Grand Prix

PSL CYCLING CLUB’s Akil Campbell continued his good form on day two of the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation’s (TTCF) Easter Grand Prix, on Saturday night, at the Arima Velodrome.

After his four victories on Friday, he added two more Saturday. Campbell claimed the Elite 1 4-lap title, defeating Jyme Bridges of Team DPS and Zion Pulido of Rigtech Sonics in the process. He then cleaned up in the Elite 1 & 2 men’s keirin, outriding Bridges, Pulido and Tariq Woods of Evolution Academy.

T&T pairs eliminated in ‘Worlds’ quarters

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s pairs were eliminated in the quarter-finals of the NORCECA (North, Central America and the Caribbean) qualifying tournament for the Beach Volleyball World Championship yesterday in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

After both teams lost their two round-robin matches to finish at the bottom of their respective groups when the tournament served off on Friday, they went down again when they battled for places in the semifinals during the morning period.

Demand accountability

Is it one of the supreme paradoxes of human nature to demand accountability and transparency from everyone and everything, except yourself and matters in which you have a direct vested interest?

For all the celebration—relief more than exultation really—of Trinidad and Tobago’s last-gasp equaliser against Guyana last Tuesday night in Bacolet, we were witness to yet another disappointing undercurrent of resentment from a prominent personality when Kenwyne Jones responded to pointed questions from journalist Lasana Liburd in the aftermath of the 2-2 draw with Guyana, a result which allowed the national senior football team to stay on the qualification road for the next Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next year.