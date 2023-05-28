Gold, silver for Carter in London

Ace TTO swimmer Dylan Carter continued to rake in the medals on the weekend.
At the AP Race London International meet, Carter picked up gold in the Men’s 50 metres freestyle Super Final Saturday evening.
Carter touched the wall in 22.24 seconds to beat Matthew Richards of Great Britain (22.35) and New Zealander Carter Swift (22,81). Earlier in the heats, Carter was also fastest in 22.23.
Yesterday, Carter added to his tally with bronze in the 100 free Super Final. He clocked 48.65 seconds to finish behind Richards (48.17) and another British swimmer, Tom Dean (48.35).
In the qualifying heats, Carter was the second fastest in 49.41 behind Dean (49.09). Today, Carter will try to mount the medal podium again in the 50m butterfly.