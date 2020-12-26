GOLD STRIKE

MAKING HEADLINES scored for the fourth time in succession to possibly steal the Horse of the Year title from stable companion Wise Guy yesterday when the curtain fell on the 22-day Arima Race Club’s 2020 Season at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.
The Ruthven Smith-bred and owned colt came with his customary devastating run in the homestretch to sweep by General JN and Master Of War en route to a 1 1/4-length triumph as the 4/5 favourite in the NLCB (National Lotteries Control Board) Gold Cup with champion jockey Brian Boodramsingh aboard.
The country’s leading open staying event was the main attraction on the Boxing Day holiday card, as has been the case for as long as fans can remember. General JN, racing for the first time since joining the Glenn Mendez barn, cruised into the lead at the far turn, but raced a bit wide turning into the home straight and eventually had to settle for third place, for the second year in succession.
Making Headlines would collar last year’s champion Master Of War in deep stretch, and went on to prevail in one of the fastest 2,000-metre races (2:05.35 seconds) contested in the 26 years of centralised horse racing in Arima.
John O’Brien’s charge had completed a hat-trick of wins last time out, at the end of last month, over 800 metres shorter in the Stewards Cup-- the leading sprint event on the local calendar.
Making Headlines became only sixth horse to achieve the Stewards Cup/Gold Cup double in the same year in Arima. And adding his victory in the President’s Cup, which was his first over the top-class horses to begin the beaver-trick on Republic Day (September 24), the son of Headline News may just have pipped Wise Guy to become the Horse of the Year.
Wise Guy had become the fourth Triple Crown winner in Arima a month ago, but failed to complete his beaver-trick of wins yesterday when he was beaten into second in the NLCB Breeders Classic by Bella Riva just before the Gold Cup. (See Page 41)
Making Headlines made history yesterday as he became the first Gold Cup winner to be sired by a previous winner of the prestigious Grade One contest. Headline News, the 2013 winner, was also handled by O’Brien, who called him “special from his very first race.”
The champion trainer pointed out that Making Headlines is on the verge of becoming special as he has developed “into a monster” this season.
He has now gone well clear of Juice Man and Apocalypse, who dominated him in their three-year-old campaigns last year and for the first half of this season.
Independence Cup winner Apocalypse could finish only sixth yesterday after being the runner-up in last year’s edition. And last year’s Horse of the Year Juice Man, who missed last year’s Gold Cup for the Clasico Internactional Del Caribe, was an extremely disappointing eighth of the nine runners. The Jamaican-bred colt has lost his last three races over two turns after winning six of his first seven.
Long-time leader Affirmative, the 2018 “Breeders Classic” winner, finished fourth in the $70,000 contest and the 30/1 shot was followed home by 2016 and ’17 winner Thisonesforron, who was sent off at 25/1.