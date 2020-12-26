GOLD STRIKE

After months on the sideline, West Indies batsman Evin Lewis is itching to get back in the middle for the regional side early next year and admitted that he is missing the game.

Lewis, who sat out of the recent West Indies tour of New Zealand due to a knee injury he picked up during the Hero Caribbean Premier League in August and September, is close to being back to 100 per cent and eager to pick up where he left off before the Covid-19 pandemic brought all sports to a grinding halt in March.