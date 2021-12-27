GOLD STRIKE

AFFIRMATIVE repelled the game challenge of favourite Making Headlines to complete a pole-to-pole victory in the NLCB Gold Cup yesterday at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.
And since trainer Krishna Sahadeo’s charge had won the Stewards Cup when he last faced the starter a month earlier, he became the third horse in the last five years to capture the prestigious Grade One double in the same season.
Making Headlines had pulled off the double last year and he looked certain to repeat in the country’s leading open staying event when he came storming down the homestretch and drew alongside Affirmative with just under 200 metres left to run. But the even-money favourite -- third in the Stewards Cup after missing the break-- could not go past the 7/2 fourth betting choice, who went on to win the 2,000-metre contest by 1 1/4 lengths with Prayven Badrie in the saddle.
“I knew that was going to come and I was waiting,” said the 2015 champion jockey, who enjoyed arguable his best day in the saddle as he rode two other winners on the eight-race card.
Wise Guy, who edged Affirmative around two turns (in receipt of eight kilos) about six weeks earlier, was only getting three kilos this time and the 5/2 third fancy ended up almost five lengths adrift in third in the $75,000 contest.
It was the first outing against the top-class horses on the main track for the four-year-old, who won the Guineas, Midsummer Classic and Trinidad Derby Stakes last year to become the fourth Triple Crown winner since the sport was centralised in Arima in 1994.
And last year’s seventh-placed finisher, Memories, turned in the best performance of his career, finishing only a neck behind for the final place on the board. There was also marked improvement from Regal Intension, beaten by 8 1/2 lengths into fifth after trailing the field by 24 lengths in last year’s corresponding event.
But 2/1 second favourite General JN proved particularly disappointing. The third-placed finisher in the previous two editions of the Gold Cup, he ended up sixth and last, 3 1/2 lengths behind the 2019 Guineas hero.
Prior to this year, Affirmative had never beaten “The General” at level weights, until edging his fellow six-year-old by half-length into second over 1,200 metres in the Stewards Cup, having been plagued by injury throughout his career.
The son of Charismatic Cat, who missed the 2018 Derby after finishing third to General JN in that year’s Midsummer Classic, came back after a nine-month absence to place fourth in the President’s Cup on Republic Day (September 24) last year.
Affirmative also finished fourth in last year’s Gold Cup three months later, but he has placed no lower than second this season. And the 2018 T&T Breeders Classic winner was giving away six-and-a-half and eight kilos in those two narrow defeats.
Owner Shivam Maharaj has now won the most prestigious event on the calendar after the Derby three times in the last four years. And the only time that the eight-time champion owner was not successful during this period was when his Master Of War placed second last year.
The Jamaican-bred chestnut had prevailed two years ago when his stable companion Nuclear Power, who was expected to be the overwhelming favourite to repeat, was scratched the morning of the race. Master Of War was down to race for the first time since last year’s Gold Cup in yesterday’s renewal, but he was scratched on Sunday morning.
Sian’s Gold won the Stewards Cup and Gold Cup in the first two years since centralisation (1994 & ‘95) and Sugar Mike (2002 &’03) and Thisonesforron (2016 & ’17) have also accomplished the tremendous feat.
There were just 12 race days in the Arima Race Club’s 2021 Season because half the season was lost to Covid-19. The new season will commence next week Saturday as this Saturday’s traditional New Year’s Day card was postponed owing to challenges related to the pandemic.