Gold strike

Nikoli Blackman broke a meet record while his TTO team-mates Zachary Anthony and Alejandro Agard also topped their competition yesterday on the opening day of the four-day PanAm Aquatics Age Group Swimming Championships.
At the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva, the three Fatima College students led the TTO charge, supplemented by four relay wins in a meet catering to 230 swimmers from 17 nations.
The TTO medal count at the end of day one stood at 14 including eight gold, three silver and three bronze.
Blackman dipped under 51 seconds for the first time in his career and broke the PanAm record in the Boys 15-17 100m freestyle, stroking away from the competition at the half-way mark and leading all the way to touch the time pad in a personal best (PB) of 50.91 seconds.
Honduras’s Gabriel Hernandez (51.72) was second and Puerto Rico’s Jaden Ficklen (53.64) was third.
Blackman’s effort bettered the mark of Brazil’s Guilhermo Cruz (51.17) recorded at the inaugural UANA Swimming Cup — the former incarnation of the PanAm Championships — in Coral Springs, Florida in 2018.
Earlier, Agard got the medal ball rolling with his first of two golds in the Boys 11-12 200m individual medley with a decisive breaststroke leg that ended the race as a contest.
He touched the wall in a PB of two minutes, 30.93 seconds, well clear of Peru’s Esteban Locharich (2:36.06). There was a two-way tie for bronze between Puerto Rico’s (PR) Ignacio Muniz and Honduras’s Felipe Nunez (2:38.16).
It was a much closer affair in the Boys 11-12 50m breaststroke when he touched in 35.70 seconds ahead of PR’s Ian Melendez in 35.87 and Barbados’s Zachary Burke in 36.11. Agard’s TTO team-mate Jaden Mills was fourth in a PB of 37.04.
Anthony picked up his gold in a very tactical race in the Boys 13-14 100m freestyle. Third at the 50m mark in 26.34 seconds, Anthony first overhauled team-mate Giovanni Rivas — out in a shot at 25.35 seconds — before running down the top-seeded PR swimmer Caleb Serrano at the wall and posting a PB of 53.99 to Serrano’s 54.07. Rivas grabbed the bronze in 55.44.
Earlier, Anthony picked up silver in the Boys 13-14 200m IM with a big PB of 2:17.68, behind PR’s Serrano (2:16.93). Serrano’s countryman Jorrell Figueroa nabbed the bronze in 2:18.88 ahead of TTO’s Liam Carrington in 2:20.58.
Both Anthony and Blackman are coached by Marlins Swim Club’s Joseph Mc Leod.
TTO’s Tyla Ho A Shu earned silver in the Girls 15-17 50m breaststroke in 35.69 seconds in an event won by PR’s Andrea Cuebas (35.63). Peru’s Dartnell Bejarano (36.19) took bronze ahead of TTO’s Amari Ash (36.54).
TTO’s Aqeel Joseph secured bronze in the Boys 18 and over 100m free, registering 53.15 seconds, the Peruvian pair of Ricardo Willing (52.52) and Miguel Castaneda (52.61) earning the top two spots.
USA-based Gabriela Donahue also claimed bronze in the Girls 18 and over 200m IM in 2:31.01.
And Team TTO brought the curtain down on the first day’s proceedings with four golds and one silver in the five relays in which they competed.
The Boys 13-14, 15-17 and 18 and over all dominated their competition in the 4x50m medley event as did the Girls 18 and over, while the Girls 15-17 splashed to silver.
The Boys 13-14 team of Carrington, Anpherne Bernard, Rivas and Anthony touched in 1:52.95, while the Boys 15-17 squad of Johann-Matthew Matamoro, Akash Singh, Aaron Stuart and Blackman won their event in 1:47.98.
The Girls 18 and over team of Ornella Walker, Donahue, Johnnya Ferdinand and Cherelle Thompson claimed their victory in 2:01.95, while the TTO boys equivalent of Cadell Lyons, Josiah Parag, Christian Awah and Aqeel Joseph earned gold in 1:47.49.
The Girls 15-17 quartet of Gabrielle Vickles, Joy Blackett, Tyla Ho A Shu and Amari Ash were timed in 2:06.25 for their silver.
The meet continues today from 10:30 a.m and is scheduled to dive off from the same time on the final two days tomorrow and Sunday.