Gold, times two

ACE TTO swimmer Dylan Carter added two gold medals to his first day bronze when the second and final day of the Mare Nostrum first leg series, in Candy-en-Roussillon, France, concluded yesterday.
After copping bronze on Saturday in the men’s 50-metre freestyle (22.25), Carter returned yesterday to speed to two victories in the men’s 50-metre butterfly then the men’s 100-metre freestyle.
Carter, set to represent Team TTO at the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in El Salvador, from June 23-July 8, splashed to a 23.36-second winning effort in the 50m ‘fly’ to defeat Hungary’s Szebasztian Szabo (23.40). Sweden’s Oskar Holf secured bronze (23.49).
Earlier, during the preliminaries yesterday morning, Carter (23.73) had qualified third-fastest behind Szabo, the fastest performer who stopped the clock in 23.50, while Nyls Korstanje (Netherlands) was second-fastest in 23.64.
The 27-year-old Carter also reversed seeds in the men’s 100m free, bagging the double with triumph in the 100 free (48.94), leading home Poland’s Kamil Sieradzki (48.98) and France’s Maxime Grousset (49.16).
Grousset, the silver medallist at last year’s World Championships, dropped a tenth off his prelims-leading time from the morning’s heats. He was one-hundredth of a second faster than Carter in the morning (49.26).
Carter will fly out to the second leg of the Mare Nostrum, which splashes off from May 17-18 in Barcelona, before he concludes his participation in the series at the Monaco leg from May 20-21.