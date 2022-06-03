Golden Ahye

Michelle-Lee Ahye bolted to gold at the Irena Szewińska Memorial meet in Bydgoszcz, Poland, yesterday.
Sporting her trademark bright red dreadlocks, Ahye emerged victorious in the women’s 100 metres final, the Trinidad and Tobago sprint star getting to the line in a meet record time of 11.17 seconds. Vitoria Rosa was well beaten into second, the Brazilian clocking 11.32. Third spot, meanwhile, went to Gambia’s Gina Bass in 11.33.
Ahye was the lone T&T athlete on show at the latest World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meet. The Carenage sprinter ensured the country’s presence was felt, dominating the century final.
The race went off third time around after what seemed to be two false starts. None of the eight women, however, were disqualified.
Ahye was slow out of the blocks, but outclassed her rivals in the second half of the race, separating from the field for a comfortable victory. Afterwards, she was beaming, clearly satisfied with her day’s work.
Earlier, Ahye was the fastest woman on show in the qualifying round, clocking 11.20 seconds.
At the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division 2 Outdoor Championships, in Michigan, USA, last Saturday, Angelo State University’s Talena Murray finished fifth in the women’s javelin with a 46.60 metres throw. West Texas A&M University junior Ohdel James was 16th overall in the men’s 400m in 49.50 seconds.
West Texas A&M accumulated 61 points to finish second in the men’s team competition, behind Pittsburg State University (70). Angelo State secured 13th spot among the women with 18 points. The women’s title went to West Texas A&M (77).
At the BMC Grand Prix in Manchester, England, Nicholas Landeau finished second in his section and 18th overall in the men’s 800m in one minute, 51.50 seconds.