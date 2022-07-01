Golden Benjamin

Kion Benjamin struck gold for Trinidad and Tobago on day two of the Caribbean Games, in Guadeloupe, yesterday.
Running into a 2.0 metres per second headwind, Benjamin stopped the clock at 10.36 seconds for a comfortable cushion on Dominican Republic’s Franquelo Perez, the silver medallist in 10.55. Antiguan Darion Skerritt bagged bronze in 10.72.
In the preliminary round, Benjamin topped his heat in 10.60 seconds to progress to the final as the fastest qualifier. Perez won another heat in 10.63 to advance second fastest. T&T’s Jayden Moore was second in that race in 11.24, and did not qualify for the final.
T&T sprinters Akilah Lewis and Leah Bertrand earned silver and bronze, respectively, in the women’s 100m dash. Lewis clocked 11.55 seconds, while Bertrand got to the line in 11.57. St Lucia’s Julien Alfred ran away with gold in 11.07.
Lewis won her qualifying heat in 11.80 seconds. Bertrand was second to Alfred in another heat. Bertrand clocked 11.79, and Alfred, 11.34.
Rae-Anne Serville completed her lap of the track in 54.81 seconds for second spot in her women’s 400m preliminary round heat. The T&T quartermiler advanced to the final third fastest. Another T&T athlete, Che Lara finished fourth in his men’s 400m heat in 47.72.
Late on Thursday, Nikoli Blackman captured gold in the pool for T&T, touching the wall in 22.93 seconds to win the men’s 50 metres freestyle final.
Ornella Walker, Blackman, Mark-Anthony Beckles and Jahmia Harley combined for silver in the mixed 4x100m medley relay, the T&T quartet returning a time of four minutes, 15.25 seconds. Cuba won in 4:11.60, with third spot going to Puerto Rico in 4:16.06.
In road cycling, T&T’s Tariq Woods finished 13th in the men’s individual time trial. Woods completed the 20.6-kilometre course in 30:35.95.
In netball, T&T crushed Guadeloupe 112-5 for their second victory in the tournament. On Thursday, the T&T women whipped St Vincent and the Grenadines 52-15, but were defeated by Barbados, 45-32.