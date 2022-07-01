Golden Benjamin

West Indies take on Bangladesh here Saturday in the first T20 International of the three-match series, hoping to continue their recent success against the Asian side.

The contest is set for Windsor Park, the venue hosting its first international game in five years following the damage sustained across the country due to the passage of Hurricanes Maria and Irma back in 2017. Windsor Park will also host the second T20 tomorrow with the final game scheduled for the Guyana National Stadium next Wednesday.