Leah Bertrand bolted to victory in the Women’s 100 metres final at the Big Ten Outdoor Championships in Indiana, USA, on Saturday. The Ohio State University sophomore stopped the clock at 11.15 seconds.

Bertrand was even faster in the preliminary round, getting to the line in a personal best 11.08 to lead all qualifiers into the final.

Another Trinidad and Tobago sprinter, University of Minnesota junior Akilah Lewis finished fourth in the championship race in a personal best 11.28. Purdue University’s Naomi Campbell was 17th overall in 11.67. In the Women’s 200m, Lewis and Campbell were 16th and 19th, respectively, clocking 23.97 and 24.15.

Kion Benjamin struck gold in the Men’s 100m in 10.18 seconds. His Minnesota teammates, Carlon Hosten and Devin Augustine finished third and seventh, respectively. Hosten got home in a personal best 10.22, while Augustine produced a 10.35 run.

In the qualifying round, Benjamin clocked 10.18, Augustine 10.21, and Hosten 10.25. University of Maryland senior Ako Hislop was tenth fastest in 10.47, and did not progress to the final.

Hosten secured Men’s 200m silver in 20.43 seconds, with bronze going to Augustine in 20.45. Benjamin was fifth in the championship race in 20.72.

All three sprinters clocked a personal best in the half-lap event. University of Illinois junior Kashief King was 11th overall in 21.24.

Minnesota sophomore Jaydon Antoine disturbed the sand at 7.31 metres for 11th spot in the Men’s long jump. University of Iowa junior Ianna Roach threw 13.98 metres to finish 18th in the Women’s shot put.

At the Lee University Last Chance meet, in Tennessee, Limestone University’s Che Lara won the Men’s 400m in 46.73 seconds.

At the ASUN Conference Championships, in Florida, Omari Lewis topped the Men’s 100m field in 10.43 seconds. The Liberty University sophomore clocked 10.39 in the preliminaries. Lewis finished fourth in the 200m final in 21.33, after clocking a personal best 20.94 in the qualifying round.

Jacksonville University’s Joanna Rogers bagged Women’s 400m bronze in a personal best 55.06 seconds.

At the Harding Last Chance Meet, in Arkansas, Reyare Thomas won the Women’s 100m dash in 11.57.

At the GHSA 4A State High School Championships, in Georgia, Sanaa Frederick captured the girls’ sprint double, clocking a wind-aided 11.41 seconds in the 100m and a personal best 23.39 in the 200m. She produced a personal best 11.43 run in the 100 preliminaries.

Frederick’s twin sister and Druid Hills High School team-mate, Sole Frederick earned silver in the Girls 200m in a personal best 23.41 and bronze in the 400m in 56.56—also a new PR (personal record).

At the WT Last Chance Meet in Texas, West Texas A&M University’s Ohdel James finished second in the Men’s 400m in a personal best 46.32 seconds. Eastern New Mexico University junior Timothy Frederick was sixth in 47.15. In the Men’s 200m, Frederick finished third in 21.14.

Wayland Baptist University freshman Lorenzo Luces secured Men’s triple jump silver with a 14.88m effort. West Texas A&M sprinter Jalen Purcell was seventh fastest in the Men’s 100m in 10.45 seconds.

At the Sun Belt Championships, in South Carolina, Safiya John accumulated 5,432 points to claim silver in the Women’s heptathlon. The University of Southern Mississippi senior finished fifth in the individual high jump with a 1.70m clearance.

John was seventh in the individual 100m hurdles final in a wind-assisted 13.78 seconds, after clocking a wind-legal 13.99 in the qualifying round.

At the OVC Championships, in Illinois, Anya Akili finished second in the Women’s long jump with a personal best 5.84m leap. Akili was fifth in the 100m hurdles in a personal best 14.39 seconds.

There was a PR too for Akili’s Tennessee Tech University team-mate, Malika Coutain, who clocked 56.98 seconds to finish seventh in the Women’s 400m final. Coutain was 17th fastest in the 200 in 25.46.

At the NACAC New Life Invitational in Freeport, Bahamas, Eric Harrison Jr bagged Men’s 100m bronze in 10.22 seconds.

COACH PHIL

COACH PHIL

In search of a fifth Caribbean Premier League T20 title, the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) have continued to shake things up, with Phil Simmons joining the franchise as their new head coach.

The addition to the TKR family was announced yesterday by the organisation, with skipper Kieron Pollard hoping the former West Indies head coach can bring some smiles and exciting results back to the Trinidad-based franchise.

Army edge Rangers 1-0

TERMINIX LA Horquetta Rangers suffered successive Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) defeats when edged 1-0 by THE Defence Force in a rescheduled match, yesterday, at the Police Academy ground.

The decisive moment came when captain and central defender Justin Garcia convert a penalty following a foul by Rangers right-back Caleb Sturge on Army midfielder Jameel Cooper.

New rankings system launched

CONCACAF launched yesterday an innovative, new ranking system for clubs and leagues in the confederation that will help determine draw seedings for its Champions League and other new tournaments.

The new rankings will be an important part of revamped club ecosystem in CONCACAF and will come into effect from the start of the new Central American and Caribbean Cup tournaments and onwards, and the expanded Champions League next year.

RADO focus on compliance, education and testing over the next six months

Compliance with the world anti-doping code will be high on the agenda of the Caribbean Regional Anti-Doping Organisation (RADO) with education, testing, and training a critical part of the focus.

This is one of the developments coming out of the Caribbean RADO annual general meeting staged in Port of Spain earlier this month.

‘Calypso Girls’ fine-tune ahead of CAC Games

‘Calypso Girls’ fine-tune ahead of CAC Games

Trinidad and Tobago’s netballers will compete at the 2023 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games, scheduled to take place in San Salvador, where the sport of netball will be contested for the very first time.

The team will use the CAC tournament, between June 23-July 8, as preparation for the Vitality Netball World Cup which takes place in Cape Town, South Africa, from July 28 to August 6.

McKenzie, ‘Chanders’ anchor strong start for Windies ‘A’ in 1st ‘Test’

McKenzie, ‘Chanders’ anchor strong start for Windies ‘A’ in 1st ‘Test’

Half-centuries from openers Kirk McKenzie and Tagenarine Chanderpaul enabled West Indies “A” to make a strong start to their “Test” series against hosts Bangladesh “A” yesterday before adverse weather halted their progress.

McKenzie led the way with 86 and Chanderpaul was not out on 70 — and the Caribbean side reached 220 for two in their first innings before rain stopped play about an hour early on the first day of the four-day, first-class match at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.