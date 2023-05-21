Golden Blackman

NIKOLI BLACKMAN had a four-gold medal-haul on Saturday’s penultimate night of the National Open Long Course Championships, at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva.
Blackman, who has committed to studying at the University of Tennessee next term, picked up gold in the 200m freestyle (1:54.27) in which he beat compatriot and good friend Zachary Anthony (1:58.35) into second.
Blackman was also victorious in the 100m backstroke (:59.26) and 50m breastsroke (:29.91), in individual events, while also teaming up with Zachary Anthony, Zoe Anthony and Aimee Le Blanc to triumph in the mixed 400m medley (4:30.70) relay event.
However, in the 50m butterfly final, the 17-year-old was forced to settle for second behind Christian Awah (:24.60), twenty-nine hundredths of a second adrift.
Meanwhile, fellow 17-year-old teen Zoe Anthony also won individual gold medals; in the girls’ 200m freestyle (2:15.26) and 100m butterfly (1:15.96) events. And her brother, Zachary, copped gold in the boys’ 400m individual medley (2:21.53).
Also among the winners was 30-year-old veteran Cherelle Thompson in the 50m butterfly (:29.48), besting 16-year-old Amari Ash (29.85), 15-year-old Maidan Edwards (:30.39) and Zoe Anthony (:30.58), in that order.
The National Long Course Championships serves as a qualifier for the Central American and Caribbean Amateur Swimming Confederation (CCCAN) competition.