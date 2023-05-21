Golden Blackman

Nikoli Blackman

IMPRESSED: Nikoli Blackman

NIKOLI BLACKMAN had a four-gold medal-haul on Saturday’s penultimate night of the National Open Long Course Championships, at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva.

Blackman, who has committed to studying at the University of Tennessee next term, picked up gold in the 200m freestyle (1:54.27) in which he beat compatriot and good friend Zachary Anthony (1:58.35) into second.

Blackman was also victorious in the 100m backstroke (:59.26) and 50m breastsroke (:29.91), in individual events, while also teaming up with Zachary Anthony, Zoe Anthony and Aimee Le Blanc to triumph in the mixed 400m medley (4:30.70) relay event.

However, in the 50m butterfly final, the 17-year-old was forced to settle for second behind Christian Awah (:24.60), twenty-nine hundredths of a second adrift.

Meanwhile, fellow 17-year-old teen Zoe Anthony also won individual gold medals; in the girls’ 200m freestyle (2:15.26) and 100m butterfly (1:15.96) events. And her brother, Zachary, copped gold in the boys’ 400m individual medley (2:21.53).

Also among the winners was 30-year-old veteran Cherelle Thompson in the 50m butterfly (:29.48), besting 16-year-old Amari Ash (29.85), 15-year-old Maidan Edwards (:30.39) and Zoe Anthony (:30.58), in that order.

The National Long Course Championships serves as a qualifier for the Central American and Caribbean Amateur Swimming Confederation (CCCAN) competition.

LEAVE IT TO LEE-ANN

LEAVE IT TO LEE-ANN

Lee-Ann Kirby starred with bat and ball as Trinidad and Tobago brushed aside Barbados by five wickets in the night-cap first round game of the Women’s T20 Blaze late Saturday night.

The 36-year-old snatched three for ten to restrict Barbados to 80 for six off their 20 overs at Warner Park and then returned to hit an unbeaten 25 from 33 balls as T&T got over the line in the 13th over.

Central Sports whip Alescon Comets

Central Sports won the “Central derby” on Saturday night, defeating cross-town rivals Alescon Comets by five wickets, in their Group B match in the Premiership 1 T20 competition, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba.

Sent in, Comets, who are based at Pierre Road Recreation Ground in Charlieville, were restricted to 148 for seven off their 20 overs. Opener Shatrughan Rambaran struck 49 off 39 balls while Sanjay Jawahir chipped in with 35 off 18.

Golden Blackman

Golden Blackman

Carter misses out on 50m ‘fly’ final

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s ace swimmer Dylan Carter finished fourth in the semi-finals of the ‘Skins’ 50m butterfly event and failed to advance to yesterday’s final at the Mare Nostrum Series, in Monaco.

Carter had previously won four medals—two gold and two bronze—in the Mare Nostrum Series. The Monaco leg of the series concluded yesterday.

Club Sando win South derby

Club Sando win South derby

REAL GILL showed glimpses of his tremendous talent on his Club Sando debut, but it was a powerful Alvin Jones trademark free-kick which secured “Sando” a hard-fought 2-1 South derby victory over W Connection, yesterday, at the Mahaica Sporting Complex, Point Fortin.

‘Toco Boys’ place sixth in NORCECA

DANEIL WILLIAMS and Fabien Whitfield improved one spot from the weekend before as they finished sixth the third leg of the NORCECA (North, Central America and the Caribbean) Beach Volleyball Tour, yesterday, in the Cayman Islands.