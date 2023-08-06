GOLDEN BLACKMAN!

Nikoli Blackman sent the home crowd into a frenzy at the National Aquatics Centre here in Couva, late yesterday, touching the wall in a personal best one minute, 49.94 seconds to strike gold in the Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) men’s 200 metres freestyle. The clocking is a new Trinidad and Tobago 15-17 record.
At the halfway point, Blackman was in front. However, Cayman Islands swimmer James Allison produced a strong effort to move past the TTO swim star, taking a slender lead into the final turn.
The screaming fans, though, would not be disappointed. Blackman found another gear, motoring through the water in the final 50 to overhaul Allison in commanding fashion. The Caymanian was forced to settle for silver in 1:50.97. Australia’s Harvey Larke clocked 1:51.64 to bag bronze.
Afterwards, Blackman told the Express the partisan support made the difference in the last 50.
“Them screaming, and I’m hearing them in the water really gave me a little more push into winning.
“It’s way different from winning a medal outside of the country,” the CYG 2023 200 free champion continued. “Normally you would be in front of other peoples’ home crowd. It’s my home crowd I’m in front of.”
Blackman’s gold was only the third CYG title for TTO in the 23-year history of the Games. The 18-year-old swimmer joined track and field athlete Adell Colthrust, the 2017 men’s 100m champion, and the 2017 girls’ beach football team in the elite “TTO CYG Gold Club”.
Ahead of the 200 free final, a packed National Aquatics Centre cheered loudly when Blackman was introduced. Thunderous applause and waving T&T flags created just the atmosphere Blackman needed to secure Team TTO’s first medal at CYG 2023.
“It was great” said Blackman. “I felt the support behind the blocks, cheering for me. It was amazing. Hope I could help give the team a little more impetus to win more medals for our country.”
In the 200 free qualifying round, early yesterday, Blackman clocked 1:52.35 to advance to the final fourth fastest. He also had the fourth fastest time in the 50m burtterfly heats, touching the wall in 24.57 seconds. Another TTO swimmer, Zarek Wilson advanced with the seventh fastest time, 24.88.
Wilson finished eighth in the 50 fly final in 25.01 seconds. Scotland’s Dean Fearn was golden in 24.43. Blackman opted out of the race, saving all his gas for the 200 free. It was an inspired decision, resulting in a golden celebration for the host nation, the steelpan version of the national anthem ringing out while the “Red, White and Black” was raised during the medal ceremony.
Blackman is expected to be back in the pool at 11.42 this morning. The 2023 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games 200 free silver medallist will swim in the seventh men’s 100 free heat. At 10.52, Wilson will do battle in the second men’s 50m backstroke heat.
Track and field action gets going at 9am today at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain. Janae De Gannes will fly the TTO flag in the women’s long jump, scheduled to start at 4.35pm. Also on show today will be Sanaa Frederick and Symphony Patrick in the women’s 100m, Khadeem Ryan and Trevaughn Stewart in the men’s 100, and para athlete Isaiah Williams in the men’s 100m T38.
At the Brian Lara Stadium, in Tarouba, cyclist Ashleigh Thomas will compete in the women’s road race. Starting time is 9am. At 1pm, Justin Boynes and Jadian Neaves will line up in the men’s road race.