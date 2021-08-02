Jasmine Camacho-Quinn wrote a new chapter of history at the Olympic Stadium here in Tokyo, Japan, yesterday, becoming Puerto Rico’s first Olympic gold medallist in athletics.
Camacho-Quinn outclassed her rivals, stopping the clock at 12.37 seconds to secure a comfortable victory in the Women’s 100 Metres Hurdles final. American Kendra Harrison claim silver in 12.52, with bronze going to Jamaica’s Megan Tapper in 12.55. Bahamian Devynne Charlton and Jamaican Britany Anderson were sixth and eighth, respectively, clocking 12.74 and 13.24.
Camacho-Quinn is only the second Puerto Rican Olympic gold medallist, following in the footsteps of tennis player Monica Puig, the Rio 2016 women’s singles champion. Puig was honoured in 2016 with a street parade in Puerto Rico. In 2021, there will be a new Queen of the Parade.
“I’m looking forward to it,” said Camacho-Quinn in an interview with the international press shortly after her triumph.
The Olympic title was redemption for Camacho-Quinn, who had crashed out of the Rio 2016 Games after hitting a barrier in her semifinal race.
“It stays with me all the time because I’m constantly reminded. Yesterday, before the semis I had a breakdown. I was like I don’t want the same thing to happen again.”
Camacho-Quinn dealt with her fear, and went into the semifinal heat confident. The result was victory in an Olympic record time of 12.26 seconds. The 24-year-old followed up with a golden run in the Tokyo 2020 championship race.
Injury was the overriding theme in the Tokyo 2020 Men’s Long Jump final. Jamaica’s reigning world champion, Tajay Gayle was the biggest casualty. Gayle had injured his left knee in the qualifying competition. He gave everything he had in the final, but was handicapped by the injury and could only manage a 7.69 metres leap. Gayle finished 11th.
There were injury issues too for Juan Miguel Echevarria and Maykel Masso. Both Cubans, though, climbed the podium. Echevarria got silver, behind Greek jumper Miltiadis Tentoglou. Masso secured bronze with an 8.21 metres leap. Both Echevarria and Tentoglou jumped 8.41m. However, Tentoglou’s second best jump was better than Echevarria’s, and the Greek got the gold.
Cuba’s Yaime Perez claimed Women’s Discus bronze with a 65.72 metres throw. Gold went to American Valarie Allman (68.98m), and silver to Germany’s Kristin Pudenz (66.86m). Jamaican Shadae Lawrence threw 62.12m to secure seventh spot.
Elaine Thompson-Herah will bid to complete a back-to-back Olympic sprint double when she lines up in the Women’s 200 metres final at 8.50 this morning (T&T time). The field also includes her Jamaica teammate Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Bahamian Shaunae Miller-Uibo.
In the semis, yesterday, Thompson topped heat two in an impressive 21.66 seconds. Fraser-Pryce won the opening semi in 22.13. And Miller-Uibo clocked 22.14 in finishing second to Ivory Coast sprinter Marie-Josee Ta Lou (22.11) in the third semi. Anthonique Strachan, third in heat one in 22.56, did not qualify for the final.
Jamaican Shericka Jackson was among the Tokyo 2020 half-lap favourites. The 100m bronze medallist, however, eliminated herself by trotting to the line in the fifth of seven first round heats. Jackson finished fourth in the race in 23.26 seconds—too slow to progress on time.
Kirani James has rediscovered his best form, and on Thursday will bid to regain the Men’s 400 metres title. James won the first semifinal heat in 43.88 seconds, ahead of Colombia’s Anthony Zambrano, who got home in 43.93—a new South American record. Dutchman Liemarvin Bonevacia finished third in 44.62, progressing to the final on time. Trinidad and Tobago’s Deon Lendore, fourth in 44.93, did not advance.
James has an excellent shot at gold. The humble Grenadian, however, was not willing to make any predictions.
“There’re a lot of guys capable of doing great things,” said James, “so all I can guarantee is that it’s going to be competitive.”
American Michael Cherry and Jamaican Christopher Taylor were the automatic qualifiers from the second semi, clocking 44.44 seconds and 44.92, respectively. T&T’s Machel Cedenio finished sixth in 45.86, while Bahamian Alonzo Russell was seventh in 46.04. Both were eliminated.
Reigning world champion Steven Gardiner won the third semi, the Bahamian clocking 44.14 seconds to finish ahead of American Michael Norman (44.52) and Botswana’s Isaac Makwala (44.59). Jamaican Demish Gaye, fourth in 45.09, did not qualify. T&T’s Dwight St Hillaire and Barbadian Jonathan Jones suffered the same fate. St Hillaire was seventh in 45.58, while Jones was eighth in 45.61.
Janieve Russell will be the only Caribbean representative in the Women’s 400m Hurdles final, scheduled for 10.30 Tuesday night (T&T time). In the opening semi, Russell clocked 54.10 seconds to finish second to the defending Olympic champion, American Dalilah Muhammad (53.30).
Cuba’s Zurian Hechavarria and Barbadian Tia-Adana Belle bowed out in the second heat. Hechavarria finished third in 55.21, while Belle was eighth in 59.26. American Sydney McLaughlin dominated the race in 53.03. The third semi was won by Dutchwoman Femke Bol (53.91).