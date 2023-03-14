GOLDEN CHLOE

Chloe Fraser struck gold at a Criterium Federal National 2 cadet (under-15) girls table tennis tournament, in Vern-sur-Seiche, France, on the weekend.
Fraser won six times to set up a duel with Manon Loth in the final. In Sunday’s championship match, the Trinidad and Tobago player won the first two games, before surrendering a closely fought third. In the fourth game, however, she regained control, smashing past Loth for an 11-7, 11-8, 9-11, 11-6 triumph.
Fraser’s impressive run earned her promotion to National 1 in the cadet category. In December, she just missed out on a top-three National 2 finish and a berth in National 1.
Determined to make up for the missed opportunity, Fraser dug deep in Sunday’s knockout phase. In the quarterfinal round, the Hennebont player stopped Lea Saada 11-9, 11-6, 7-11, 11-6. She then battled back from two games down in the semis to get the better of Chlea Menard 7-11, 9-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-4.
There was a minor setback for Fraser in the group stages, the 14-year-old southerner losing to her namesake, Chloe Cendrier in three straight games, 11-4, 15-13, 11-9. Fraser, though, won her four other matches to secure a spot in the quarters. Loth was one of her victims, the St Joseph’s Convent, San Fernando student winning in five tough games, 6-11, 11-9, 9-11, 12-10, 11-6.
Fraser, who plays for Smalta Crusaders here in T&T, was more clinical in her second meeting with Loth, dropping just one game in the showdown for gold.
Fraser and her T&T teammates, Jordan Thong and Malik Gopaul have been in France since September, training at the Hennebont Ping Center. The ten-month stint will end in June.
Fraser, Thong and Gopaul have all been selected to represent T&T at the March 27 to April 2 Caribbean Youth Championships, in Guyana. They were expected back home yesterday to continue preparations for the regional tournament.
Thong and Gopaul will train in T&T, while Fraser’s preparations will be in Guyana at the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games qualifying event, which starts on Friday, and the March 20-25 Caribbean Senior Championships.
Fraser was selected on the national senior women’s team for the two tournaments, along with France-based professional Rheann Chung, Imani Edwards-Taylor and Priyanka Khellawan.
On the weekend, Thong, a member of the Queen’s Park table tennis club, finished second in a Criterium Federal Regional 1 cadet girls tournament, in Treguier, to earn promotion to National 2.
Gopaul, who wears Smalta Crusaders colours when at home, reached the quarterfinal round in the Regional 1 cadet boys event.