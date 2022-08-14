GOLDEN FINISH

Teniel Campbell graduated from bronze on Thursday, to silver on Saturday, to gold yesterday, to give Team TTO the perfect finish to the Elite Pan American Track Cycling Championships yesterday in Lima, Peru.
The female road specialist capped a successful return to track racing with victory in the Women’s points race yesterday. And her third medal in the endurance events gave TTO a best-ever seven medals at the Championships, including four gold, one silver and two bronze.
Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation president Rowena Williams said there was “excitement” over the overall performance from a group that included male sprinters Nicholas Paul, Kwesi Browne, Zion Pulido and Quincy Alexander, female sprinter Sylese Christian and endurance riders Teniel and Akil Campbell and Alexi Costa.
“Can’t ask for any more from the cyclists,” Williams said. “I think they went out there to execute to the best of their ability and they did so excellently.”
While congratulating all the cyclists, Williams took note of some in particular. “I want to especially congratulate Nicholas, a triple gold medal-winner. He has really raised the barriers over the cycling as it relates to the Caribbean and the Pan American region as a whole.”
In Lima, Paul followed up his gold, silver and bronze effort at the Commonwealth Games in Brimingham, with gold in the keirin, individual sprint and team sprint with Kwesi Browne and Zion Pulido.
“I also want to mention Kwesi,” Williams added. “Even though he didn’t medal in the keirin, he finished in the top six which means he would have gained major points for the Pan Am Games and the Olympics.”
While the sprinters accounted for three gold, the endurance cyclists picked up four medals, through Teniel Campbell with her three and brother Akil with his bronze in the Men’s 15-kilometre scratch race.
Yesterday, Teniel accumulated 30 points to beat out Amber Joseph of Barbados (27 points) and Sarah Van Dam of Canada (17) to complete her set of precious metals which also included silver in the individual pursuit and bronze in the elimination.
“I want to congratulate Teniel,” said Williams of the professional road racer. “Teniel has not been on the track for more than two years and just coming off the road and going on the track and becoming a Pan American gold medallist is a great achievement. We had conversations about her getting back on the track and this is just her having the right mindset and putting herself in a position to really excel.”
Williams also praised Akil Campbell for his improvement over the last year-and-a-half, and overall she described the work of the endurance riders as “a major achievement.”
She stressed: “The goal going into these championships was to qualify spots for the Pan Am Games and this is the beginning of the qualifying rounds for the Paris 2024 Olympics and we do want to see that we get some endurance spots at the Olympics.
“Mainly, our strength has been in the sprint events, but endurance-wise we have not been able to get that breakthrough, so we would really want our endurance riders to participate at the Olympics.”
Williams said the medal haul, especially the four gold won, made for a good start to the Pan American and Olympic qualifying effort. “Medalling is key. And having won the gold medals, it gives them maximum points which is what you want,” she added.
Female sprinter Christian did not get on the podium in her debut at the Pan Am Champs. In her final event yesterday, she failed to move past the repechage round of the keirin.
However, Williams said: “This would have been an eye-opener for her. This would have given her the understanding for what work she needs to put in to give herself that competitive edge.”
However, the TTCF president expects that the effort of Team TTO in Lima will have a positive effect on the wider base of cyclists. “It augurs well for us,” she said.
“It gives the cyclists great hope and next year we will see more cyclists come out...There are opportunities being opened up for more cyclists... This just opened the door for more participation for our cyclists.”