Golden Guevara

Asa Guevara struck gold at the American Track League #4 indoor meet in Arkansas, USA, yesterday. The Trinidad and Tobago athlete got home in 33.11 seconds for top spot in the men’s 300 metres event. American Jamiel Trimble picked up silver in 33.38.
Ruebin Walters bagged silver in the men’s 60m hurdles with a 7.66 seconds run. The T&T sprint hurdler finished behind American Michael Dickson, the winner in 7.53, and ahead of Liberia’s Zaza Wellington (7.71).
T&T’s Sparkle McKnight finished fifth in the women’s 400m in 54.14 seconds. Shamier Little was the class of the field, the American winning in 50.57, ahead of Jamaican Chrisann Gordon (52.06) and Mexican Paola Moran (52.78). American Mariah Kuykendoll was fourth in 53.61.
T&T field athlete Portious Warren threw an indoor best 17.53 metres to secure fifth spot in the women’s shot put. American Raven Saunders produced a 19.57m effort to grab gold.
Jamellia Potts earned Kentucky Collegiate Indoor Invitational women’s long jump gold with a 5.24m leap. The Union College sophomore was also on show in the triple jump, disturbing the sand at 10.66m to claim silver.
Iantha Wright captured women’s 60m silver with a 7.81 seconds run. The Life University athlete was faster in the qualifying round, getting home in 7.76.
At the Big Ten Open, in Indiana, Naomi Campbell finished second in the women’s 200m in 25.54 seconds. The Purdue University freshman was fifth in the 60m dash in 7.80.
At the Air Force Collegiate Open, in Colorado, Jenea Spinks bagged bronze in the women’s 60m. The University of California sprinter got to the line in 7.45 seconds. There was bronze too for Tamia Badal, the University of Colorado student getting to the line in 8.57 in the women’s 60m hurdles final.
At the Camel City Invitational, in North Carolina, Ian Thomas finished fifth in the men’s 60m final. The Lee University sprinter clocked 6.97 seconds.