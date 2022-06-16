Golden hat-trick

Michelle-Lee Ahye continued her winning ways in Europe with victory in the women’s 100 metres event at the Meeting de Marseille, in France, on Wednesday.
Running into a 2.5 metres per second headwind, Ahye stopped the clock at 11.44 seconds. The Trinidad and Tobago track star finished ahead of South African Carina Horn, the runner-up in 11.49, and New Zealand’s Zoe Hobbs, who got to the line in 11.55.
Ahye is unbeaten in Europe for the 2022 outdoor season. The Carenage sprinter opened her campaign on June 3 at the Irena Szewińska Memorial meet in Bydgoszcz, Poland, finishing first in the 100m dash in a meet record time of 11.17 seconds. She followed up six days later with top spot at the PTS Meeting in Samorin, Slovakia in a wind-aided 11.12.
Ahye completed a hat-trick of European victories on Wednesday, brushing aside the strong headwind to grab Meeting de Marseille gold.
On Tuesday, at the British Milers Club (BMC) Gold Standard meet in Stretford, England, Nicholas Landeau finished second in a men’s 800m race. The T&T runner got home in a season’s best one minute, 50.19 seconds.
Former T&T standout Marsha Mark-Baird clocked 13.87 seconds for gold in a women’s 80m hurdles event in Utah, USA, on June 4. Mark-Baird is a two-time Olympian, representing the country in the heptathlon at the 2000 Sydney Games and the 2004 Athens Games. She went on to compete at the 2015 and 2016 World Masters Athletics Championships, earning six gold medals in T&T colours.