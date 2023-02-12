Golden Jereem learning fast

Jereem “The Dream” Richards

MILLROSE GAMES GOLD:

Trinidad and Tobago track star

Jereem “The Dream” Richards.

AFTER just two outings this year, Jereem “The Dream” Richards has grown as an athlete. He has a title at a prestigious indoor meet in the United States to prove it.

Second to Noah Williams in the men’s 400 metres event at the new balance Indoor Grand Prix, on the first weekend in February, Richards exacted revenge on the American on Saturday.

Running at the Millrose Games, in New York, the Trinidad and Tobago track star stopped the clock at a season’s best 45.84 seconds for gold in the 400, forcing Williams to settle for silver in 46.20. Another American, Bryce Deadmon was third in 46.34.

At the new balance Indoor Grand Prix, Richards allowed Williams to slip past him on the inside and snatch victory. After the race, former 400m and 200m outdoor world record holder Michael Johnson offered Richards some constructive criticism. The 2022 Express Individual of the Year acted on the American track great’s advice, and turned the tables on Williams.

“Definitely learned a lesson from last week,” Richards told the Express, following his Millrose Games triumph. “To me, that’s the most important thing about track and field and sport, and life even. Going forward you want to learn from your mistakes and try to correct them even if it takes you two, three times. Sometimes you only need it once to correct that mistake.”

Richards captured the world indoor 400m title in Belgrade, Serbia, last year, in a championship and national indoor record time of 45 seconds flat. He was also on fire during the outdoor season, retaining his Commonwealth Games 200m title in a championship record 19.80—a new personal best.

“There’s a lot of untapped potential in the 400 metres, and I would really like to push my limits and see how far, how fast and how successful I could be. I always knew I had potential in the 400, but I wasn’t the strongest athlete out there. I could run a fast 4x4, but figuring out how to distribute speed was something difficult for me.

“I’ll definitely take a try at the 400 a little bit more this year, and see how it goes,” Richards ended, “but not neglecting the 200.”

