GOLDEN OPENER

Keshorn Walcott made a winning return to competition, yesterday, landing the spear 81.87 metres to secure the National Association of Athletics Administrations (NAAATT) Track and Field Series 6 men’s javelin title, at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, Tobago.
Walcott produced the 81.87 effort in the opening round. The 2012 Olympic champion followed up at 80.25, but fouled his four other throws. Shakeil Waithe threw 79.74m to finish second in the event.
With track and field having been shut down in Trinidad and Tobago for most of 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Walcott went 18 months without competing. His last outing before yesterday was on October 6, 2019, at the World Championships in Doha, Qatar, where he finished 11th with a 77.47m effort. On the previous day, Walcott had thrown 84.44m in the qualifying event.
Akeem Stewart topped the men’s shot put field in Tobago, the 28-year-old field athlete throwing 18.22m for a comfortable cushion on Hezekiel Romeo, the runner-up at 17.63. Stewart also triumphed in the discus, the Tobago thrower landing the implement 50.83m.
Jonathan Farinha’s 10.64 seconds run earned him a comfortable victory in the men’s 100 metres dash. Rondel Sorrillo was the runner-up in 10.82. Farinha completed the sprint double with a 21.34 run in the 200. Ayodele Taffe claimed silver in 21.89.
Reyare Thomas clocked 24.82 seconds for gold in the women’s 200m, ahead of Janeil Bellille (27.02). Kirdell McIntosh won the men’s 400m in 48.45, while the runner-up spot went to Callis McLetchie (49.47).
Shakeem McKay dominated his rivals in the boys’ Under-20 400m, completing his lap of the track in 48.84 seconds. McKay was also in a class of his own in the 200m, winning the half-lap event in 21.95.
Dorian Charles produced a big 63.83m throw in the boys’ Under-17 javelin. And in the 400m hurdles, Charles stopped the clock at 56.84 seconds.
Anthony Diaz won the boys’ Under-20 javelin with a 55.90m throw and the 100m dash in 11.12 seconds. Gianna Paul cleared 1.60m in the girls’ Under-17 high jump and clocked 15.59 in the 100m hurdles.
Kelsey Daniel disturbed the sand at 7.39m to strike gold in the men’s long jump. Shaquille Benjamin cleared the bar at 2.04m for top spot in the men’s high jump.
Jayden Scott was the class of the boys’ Under-20 discus field with a 49.57m throw. And Lalenii Grant threw 38.80m for victory in the girls’ Under-20 discus.