Golden swim for Carter

Dylan Carter

IN WINNERS’ ROW: T&T’s Dylan Carter

Top local swimmer Dylan Carter produced his most impressive performance in the Mare Nostrum series when he splashed to gold yesterday in Barcelona.

The current First Citizens Sportsman of the Year followed up his second place in the 100 metres backstroke on Saturday with victory yesterday in the 50m backstroke.

Carter, competing for his USC Aquatics team, was a comfortable winner over the shorter distance, touching the wall in 25.51 seconds to finish ahead of Spaniard Nicholas Garcia Saiz (26.11) and Mexican Diego Camacho Salgado (26.12). Carter’s form in the final carried over from his swim in the preliminaries when he was the fastest qualifier in 25.99. He was the only man to go sub-26 yesterday. Manuel Martos Bacarizo was the second-fastest qualifier in a flat 26.00, while Alejandro Calderon Iglesias was third fastest in 26.14. Camacho Salgado and Garcia Saiz came next with 26.18 and 26.20 respectively.

Carter later took to the pool again for the A final of the 100m freestyle, but finished down the field this time for seventh in 50.10. That event was won by Hungarian Kristof Milak in 48.86. He was followed by Sergio De Celis Montalban (49.08) and Cristian Quintero Valero (49.15).

The Mare Nostrum swims were part of the T&T ace’s preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. He also competed in Monaco and Canet-En-Roussillon.

In the Monaco leg, Carter earned bronze in the 100m free and was tenth in the 100m butterfly. Last week at the Canet-En-Roussillon segment, he was sixth in the 100m free and fourth in the 100m butterfly.

