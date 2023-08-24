TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO Golf Association (TTGA) president Wayne Baptiste hailed the performance of the men’s team at the Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships, where they placed second behind perennial rivals Puerto Rico last month.
But he acknowledged the women’s game in this country has a long road to travel to be able to compete with the top regional teams.
In the aftermath of the tournament that was staged at the Lowlands, Plantation Golf Course in Tobago, Baptiste, also the vice-president of the Caribbean Amateur Golf Association (CAGA), said: “The men’s team performed extremely well. The Trinidad and Tobago Golf Association (TTGA) and the golf community are really satisfied with our men’s team because they placed second and one of our players, Ryan Peters, tied for the lowest round of the tournament.”
The performance was made more impressive because the local men achieved it without one of their more influential players, Christopher Richards Jr, the T&T Open Amateur champion for 2023.
Richards Jr, a recent sixth-place finisher in the men’s individual stroke play tournament at the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in San Salvador, El Salvador, in early July and the winner of the Tobago Golf Open title later that month, instead participated at the prestigious 75th US Junior Amateur Golf Championship in Charleston, South Carolina, from July 21-29.
While the TTGA harboured high expectations for their Hoerman Cup team, the organisation lowered its sights considerably for the George Teale ladies’ squad—a programme that is still in the rebuilding stages after years of absence from the top regional tournament.
“Our ladies, we didn’t really expect to perform at the highest level because we brought them in for experience... Over the past two to three years, we didn’t have a ladies team but they earned a lot of knowledge of what needs to be done,” explained Baptiste. “I think going forward they would have learned from the occasion.”
The programme was put in a tailspin by the Covid-19 pandemic. But more than that, Baptiste said, “is the lack of interest from the local lady golfers at the national level”.
He noted: “No matter how we have tried to put structures in place (to encourage their participation), they tend not to play the national level but little club tournaments. Recently we have started a programme to encourage some of the ladies to come back and participate in national events. Going forward we should have some future ladies playing at the highest level.”
Senior team head coach Chris Richards Sr will supervise the implementation of such a programme to bolster the local pool of ladies available for national duty.
As for the push for Tobago to be seen as a golf tourist destination, Baptiste said the TTGA had been praised by the CAGA for its organisation of the tournament.
The organisers, however, were not spared the airbridge troubles besetting travel between the two islands, which Baptiste described as the only hiccup.
“The transport between T&T is really tough, sometimes it didn’t synchronise properly because of delays and stuff... Some teams had to overnight in Trinidad before going to Tobago. Outside of that, the tournament was excellent.
“What I can take from tournament, we need to plan a year before and not six months.”
To pull off the successful hosting of the tournament, Baptiste and the TTGA engaged the Ministry of Sport and Community Development, the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), CAL, the Airports Authority and the Customs and Immigration department among other stakeholders.