Ryan Peters

FLASHBACK: Trinidad and Tobago’s Ryan Peters, left, Dominican Republic’s Rhadames Pena, centre, and Holly McLean show off their silverware after topping the field in the Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships at the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort in Lowlands, Tobago, last month. Peters and Pena were tied for first place among the men, while McLean finished as the top female golfer in the competition.

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO Golf Association (TTGA) president Wayne Baptiste hailed the performance of the men’s team at the Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships, where they placed second behind perennial rivals Puerto Rico last month.

But he acknowledged the women’s game in this country has a long road to travel to be able to compete with the top regional teams.

In the aftermath of the tournament that was staged at the Lowlands, Plantation Golf Course in Tobago, Baptiste, also the vice-president of the Caribbean Amateur Golf Association (CAGA), said: “The men’s team performed extremely well. The Trinidad and Tobago Golf Association (TTGA) and the golf community are really satisfied with our men’s team because they placed second and one of our players, Ryan Peters, tied for the lowest round of the tournament.”

The performance was made more impressive because the local men achieved it without one of their more influential players, Christopher Richards Jr, the T&T Open Amateur champion for 2023.

Richards Jr, a recent sixth-place finisher in the men’s individual stroke play tournament at the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in San Salvador, El Salvador, in early July and the winner of the Tobago Golf Open title later that month, instead participated at the prestigious 75th US Junior Amateur Golf Championship in Charleston, South Carolina, from July 21-29.

While the TTGA harboured high expectations for their Hoerman Cup team, the organisation lowered its sights considerably for the George Teale ladies’ squad—a programme that is still in the rebuilding stages after years of absence from the top regional tournament.

“Our ladies, we didn’t really expect to perform at the highest level because we brought them in for experience... Over the past two to three years, we didn’t have a ladies team but they earned a lot of knowledge of what needs to be done,” explained Baptiste. “I think going forward they would have learned from the occasion.”

The programme was put in a tailspin by the Covid-19 pandemic. But more than that, Baptiste said, “is the lack of interest from the local lady golfers at the national level”.

He noted: “No matter how we have tried to put structures in place (to encourage their participation), they tend not to play the national level but little club tournaments. Recently we have started a programme to encourage some of the ladies to come back and participate in national events. Going forward we should have some future ladies playing at the highest level.”

Senior team head coach Chris Richards Sr will supervise the implementation of such a programme to bolster the local pool of ladies available for national duty.

As for the push for Tobago to be seen as a golf tourist destination, Baptiste said the TTGA had been praised by the CAGA for its organisation of the tournament.

The organisers, however, were not spared the airbridge troubles besetting travel between the two islands, which Baptiste described as the only hiccup.

“The transport between T&T is really tough, sometimes it didn’t synchronise properly because of delays and stuff... Some teams had to overnight in Trinidad before going to Tobago. Outside of that, the tournament was excellent.

“What I can take from tournament, we need to plan a year before and not six months.”

To pull off the successful hosting of the tournament, Baptiste and the TTGA engaged the Ministry of Sport and Community Development, the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), CAL, the Airports Authority and the Customs and Immigration department among other stakeholders.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Dookie, Dalla Costa in ITF finals

Dookie, Dalla Costa in ITF finals

KALE DALLA COSTA advanced to his first ITF (International Tennis Federation) title match and fellow Trinidad and Tobago player Jorane Dookie made it to her third final in four weeks when the Summer Bowl Junior Tournament continued yesterday at National Racquet Centre, in Tacarigua.

Two-Day win for T&T U-17s

Pacer Aadian Racha completed a fine match with a five-wicket second innings haul, as Trinidad and Tobago scored an outright victory over the Leeward Islands in the first round of the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Under-17s Two-Day Championship yesterday.

Marcano fails to reach ‘pro’ quarters

REECE MARCANO fought gallantly before going down in the round of 16 of the Trinidad and Tobago Badminton International yesterday at the National Racquet Centre, in Tacarigua.

After beating two of his T&T compatriots when this country’s fifth-ever Badminton World Federation-sanctioned competition served off the day before, the runner-up in this country’s National Championships was defeated 21-16, 21-12 by American Mark Alcala, who is ranked 154th in the world and seeded fourth.

MEDAL HUNT

MEDAL HUNT

Keshorn Walcott opens his bid today for the one major medal that has so far eluded his grasp.

Walcott has been drawn in Group “A” for the World Athletics Championship men’s javelin qualifying competition here in Budapest, Hungary. The event starts at 4.10 a.m. (T&T time).

The Trinidad and Tobago field athlete has Olympic, Pan American and Central American and Caribbean (CAC) titles to his name as well as a silver medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. However, he has never stepped onto a World Athletics Championship podium.

Dottin: CWI must do better for players

Dottin: CWI must do better for players

Deandra Dottin has warned West Indies to get its house in order soon or risk things “not ending well.”

Speaking in detail for the first time since her shock international retirement, Dottin told the Ladies Who Switch podcast that the board has a lot of work to do for the game to improve in the Caribbean.

T&T 5th in open water mixed relay

TEAM TTO, anchored by Boys 14-17 5k bronze medallist Zachary Anthony , placed fifth in the Mixed 14-17 5k relay Wednesday in the open water segment of the Central American and Caribbean Swimming Confederation (CCCAN)) Championships in El Salvador.

Each member of the four-member relay squad swam one circuit of the 1.25k loop at the Lago de Ilopango venue.