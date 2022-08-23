Gomez gets off the mark

Trinidad and Tobago national team defender Shannon Gomez scored his first goal of the season and sparked a comeback for San Antonio FC in the USL Championship (second tier) in the United States.
Gomez’s goal saw San Antonio FC come from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw with visiting Rio Grande Valley FC Toros. The home team San Antonio FC were trailing 0-2 when the T&T right-back launched into attack.
Collecting a deflected cross with his back to goal in the opponent’s penalty area, Gomez turned on his marked and in one motion shot towards the far post where he scored with a low shot. Gomez’s goal sparked San Antonio FC into further action and they were able to net again.