Gomez gets off the mark

NYC defender joins Jack at Pittsburgh*

Shannon Gomez

Trinidad and Tobago national team defender Shannon Gomez scored his first goal of the season and sparked a comeback for San Antonio FC in the USL Championship (second tier) in the United States.

Gomez’s goal saw San Antonio FC come from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw with visiting Rio Grande Valley FC Toros. The home team San Antonio FC were trailing 0-2 when the T&T right-back launched into attack.

Collecting a deflected cross with his back to goal in the opponent’s penalty area, Gomez turned on his marked and in one motion shot towards the far post where he scored with a low shot. Gomez’s goal sparked San Antonio FC into further action and they were able to net again.

SWINGING FOR 6IXTY

A new era in white-ball cricket in the Caribbean begins today with the start of the Men’s and Women’s SKYEXCH 6IXTY.

The new format debuts with three women’s matches today at Warner Park in St Kitts featuring the Trinbago Knight Riders, led by Deandra Dottin, the Guyana Amazon Warriors, captained by Stafanie Taylor, and the Barbados Royals, skippered by new West Indies captain Hayley Matthews.

Blackman tackles World’s best

Nikoli Blackman will face off against the world’s best, including current world senior and junior record-holder from Romania, phenom David Popovici, when the FINA World Junior Swimming Championships gets under way from August 30-September 4.

CWI pays tribute to late Warrican’s sterling service

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has paid tribute to Irvin Warrican, the former St Vincent and Grenadines and Windward Islands all-rounder, coach and team manager who passed away on Sunday at the age of 56.

Reports indicate that Warrican had been ailing for some time. He died at his home in Colonarie, in the east of St Vincent.

‘Splash’ nets for 1st time in 3 years

NATIONAL TEAM defender Mekeil “Splash” Williams scored his first USL Championship goal since 2019 to earn Pittsburgh Riverhounds a 2-2 draw with New York Red Bulls II.

Rough day for T&T

ALL four Trinidad and Tobago players were beaten for places in the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Trinity Cup, yesterday, at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

After reaching the quarter-finals of the first stage of this three-leg circuit and becoming the first player to make it as far as the semi-finals of an ITF tournament at home last week in the second, Jordane Dookie went down 6-0, 6-2 to top seed Maria Araoz-Gosn.