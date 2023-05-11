Gonzales, Francois top Chancellor run

SCOTIABANK’s Shay Gonzales and Sagicor’s Adona Francois were the winners of the CARIFIN Fun and Fitness Chancellor Challenge that ran off Wednesday at the popular fitness and exercise venue.
In the female competition, Francois finished ahead of Republic Bank Limited’s Arya Mahabir and Maritime’s Darielle Kingfook.
On the male side, Gonzales bested Republic Bank’s Abijah Phillip and Scotiabank’s Clinton Williams in that order.
Female runner-up Mahabir said about the race: “It was a difficult run but glad to participate and I will be representing again.”
The second runner-up Kingfook said: “This was a very different challenge because I have never ran Chancellor before but it was challenging, It was good and I ran the full thing and I did nothing to prepare. I usually run the relays but not this type of thing but it was really good.”
In the walking competition, Central Bank’s Brian Jeremie beat all-comers, trailed by the pair of Unit Trust walkers Anuj Talwar and Joseph Lewis respectively among the male competitors.
On the female side, Republic Bank swept the podium places with Kadesha Charles, Travis Sammy-Daniel and Celia Raghubar occupying the top three positions.