GOOD AS GOLD

DEXTER BROWNE, Dylan Carter’s coach since mid-2021, regarded the bronze his charge won at the short course Swimming World Championships last week as a big redemption effort after some of the trials endured at the seven-day competition in Melbourne, Australia, which ended on the weekend.
Carter made the last effort count, climbing the podium for bronze in the 50-metre freestyle in a historic race for the Caribbean. The champion, Jordan Crooks of the Cayman Islands, ensured it was the first time the region had two medals in the same race at any edition of a Worlds competition.
And while Browne and Carter were happy for Jordan and the region for that feat, they both had higher expectations given how the season was progressing.
“We obviously had a certain level of confidence that he (Carter) would perform very well in all three events (50m butterfly, 50m backstroke and 50m freestyle),” said Browne, head coach of the Flying Fish Swim Club. “It didn’t turn out quite as well as we hoped. I don’t want to downplay the fact that he made finals in all three, which was an accomplishment in itself but our expectations were a bit higher.”
Browne’s positive outlook for the Worlds would have been boosted by Carter’s performances at the three-leg World Cup series that concluded a month prior to the meet in Australia.
Carter literally cashed in by going undefeated in all three events at all three stops, earning nine gold medals and over TT$1 million (US$160,000) in prize-money.
But in his first final in Australia, he had a slow start.
“It is not the type of race (50m butterfly) to start off in last position—and he came up a bit behind at the 15-metre mark,” assessed Browne. “The 50m back, he had a good preliminary but adversity came our way via a mechanical malfunction of the starting system.
“We told the officials that Dylan would be inconvenienced by that because he is the only swimmer that would have had a shorter duration than the time allotted for the other swimmers because of his participation in the Men’s 50m free semi-final on that night. But they dismissed our concern.”
Browne said Carter had to perform some emotional and mental acrobatics to get himself in the right frame of mind to race again after feeling hard-done by the officials’ decision.
“So the fly and the back, we think on a different day and setting, it could have been a lot different. But we were faced with what was left. We had three bullets in the gun and two didn’t hit the target.”
The final one did.
From lane seven, Carter touched the wall behind Crooks and Commonwealth Games champion Ben Proud to nab the third spot.
“That bronze felt like gold after the adversity that we experienced, and it was part of history with Crooks.”
In a review of the 2022 season, Browne said all steps didn’t go as planned, with the Commonwealth Games being a noteworthy miss when Carter failed to make the podium there.
Swimmer and coach re-assessed and targeted the World Cup series, Carter bagging a trailer load of money and a few national records and personal bests in the process.
“It all balanced itself out for a good year; those were the takeaways. We are extremely pleased he is moving forward; you know progress is never linear or a straight line. We did get some progress in mechanics and the times.”
Carter is expected to take a break over the Christmas period before re-focusing on the pre-Olympic year, concentrating especially on making the podium at the World Aquatics Championships in Tokyo, Japan.
As the events change from a short course to a long course format (50m) because they precede Paris Olympics 2024, Browne sees the quest to win medals as a bit more challenging but not an insurmountable one for his “Soca Sprinter”.
“He was fourth in Budapest this year. We are confident we could do well there (in Tokyo) ahead of Paris where the choices are limited to 50 free and 100 free.”
Browne has already identified Carter’s start technique as another area for development.
They are already in talks with the head of the World Athletics Athletes Commission, Jamaican Alia Atkinson, to secure a used standardised racing block so they can programme more daily work on that aspect of his racing.
“A lot of his competitors, that is standard to them, to have that access to this. It proved a factor (in Australia),” Browne explained. “Ironically, Jordan Crooks told us they have been using and studying videos of Carter’s underwater dolphin kicks to improve their own skill at the University of Tennessee.”
For years, Carter’s “underwaters,” have been regarded as world-class and have been fine-tuned even further in recent months by both him and Browne.
“When your competitors see something working; they are going to try to follow and we see how great Crooks has become at that part of his swimming,” Browne said, adding that the 50m free might turn out to be Carter’s strong event for Paris.