GOOD DAY FOR TKR

THE TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS women’s team earned a fortuitous one point from their rain-affected match against the Guyana Amazon Warriors that propelled them into the final of the inaugural Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League T20 tournament yesterday, in St Kitts.
With the Barbados Royals (zero points) playing the Amazon Warriors (one point) tomorrow in the final preliminary round match, the TKR women (three points) will fill one of the spots in the final since the Royals cannot pass them.
And the TKR men got off to a winning start in their campaign, despite a shaky few final overs against the St Lucia Kings.
The TKR women were involved in a rain-interrupted affair with the Amazon Warriors in the second match of the day at Warner Park.
It eventually was declared a no-result.
Earlier, Deandra Dottin’s team engaged in a start-stop innings that eventually produced a score of 105 for six, with Kiwi Hayley Jensen top-scoring with 25 not out. She was supported sufficiently by Natasha Mc Lean (20) and Dottin ( 21).
The Warriors’ Cherry-Ann Fraser (three for 21) was the top wicket-taker for her side.
The Warriors were batting on 13 without loss after two overs when rain interrupted for the final time.
In the day’s first game, the TKR men made hard work of a seemingly easy task but eventually pulled off the victory, defeating the Kings by three wickets.
“We’ll take the two points. Yes, the last couple overs, we would’ve wanted to finish it before that but you have to take everything into the equation,” captain Kieron Pollard said in a post-match TV interview.
“The guys haven’t played T20 cricket together for a while, so these things sort of happen and it’s good that we’re on the winning side of this match.”
The triumph was set up by a Man-of-the-Match performance from left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein (four for 13) in the 13th over in which he nabbed three wickets and slowed the Kings’ attempt to accelerate.
After losing pinch-hitting opener Sunil Narine (six) and West Indies white ball skipper Nicholas Pooran (five) in the fourth over (19 for two), Tion Webster steadied the TKR chase before pressing the pedal with a knock of 58 off 45 balls, that included six fours and three sixes.
However, Kings pacer Alzarri Joseph conspired with his fielders to give the TKR a scare in the 19th over when he claimed the scalps of Tim Seifert (34), Pollard (17) and Sri Lanka international Seekuge Prasanna (one).
Earlier, Joseph struck a crucial blow, getting the destructive Andre Russell (five) cheaply in the 14th over before the powerful Jamaican could get off. Mark Deyal was especially spectacular in the deep, snatching the wickets of Narine and Pollard with horizontal and vertical stretches on the long-off and long-on boundaries respectively.
But needing two runs from the final over, tailender Anderson Phillip punched a six straight down the ground to claim the win and give the TKR the result they wanted.
EWhen the Kings batted, Roshan Primus re-ignited a slumping effort after Hosein had nabbed Roston Chase (19), Scott Kuggeleijn (zero), and Deyal (35) with the score 77 for five.
Primus spanked 38 from 25 balls with three fours and two sixes to ensure the Kings saw out their 20 overs.
Summarised scores:
Men
St Lucia Kings 143-9, 20 overs (Roshon Primus 39, Mark Deyal 35; Akeal Hosein 4/13, Jayden Seales 2/38)
vs Trinbago Knight Riders 148-7, 19.2 overs (Tion Webster 58, Tim Seifert 34; Azari Joseph 4/17)
Result: TKR win by three wickets.
Women
TKR 105-6, 20 overs (Hayley Jensen 25 not out, Deandra Dottin 21, Natasha Mc Lean 20; Cherry-Ann Fraser 3/21)
vs Guyana Amazon Warriors 13-2, 2 overs.
—NO RESULT