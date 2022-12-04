Good exposure for T&T at CAC ‘Beach Games’

JOSHUA PERSAUD and Nicholas Williams reached the volleyball quarter-finals of the inaugural Central American and Caribbean Sea and Beach Games last month in Colombia.
But after winning three matches, the Trinidad and Tobago players were beaten 21-9, 21-9 by Guardado brothers, Cristopher and Yoel, of El Salvador.
Brittney Choon and Tsyan Selvon went down 21-11, 21-13 to Colombians Kianny Ximena Nunez in their battle for a place in the quarters. The top T&T pair began the tournament by whipping Jamaicans Alexandria Ashman and Chevonna Lewis 21-6, 21-18 in the round-robin stage.
However, Selvon and Choon ended up finishing third in Group C as they went on to lose Gabriela Funes and Sofia Velasquez of El Salvador 21-17, 21-7, and 21-17, 21-15 to eventual silver medallists Amanda Armanteros and Jennifer Rivera Cuba of Cuba.
Williams and Persaud began their campaign on the back-foot when they were beaten 21-8, 24-22 by Casante brothers, Christopher and Jefferson, of Nicaragua.
But then this country’s No. 1 pair took down Andreas Bump and William Shaw of United States Virgin Island 21-10, 21-17 and Curacao’s Dimanche Elsevijf Timothy and Van Henneigan 21-11, 21-13 to finish second in Group C.
Luis Alayo and Noslen Diaz edged a pair of Colombians in three sets for the gold medal, but Cuba failed to complete the sweep as Armanteros and Rivera were crushed 21-8, 21-9 by Puerto Ricans Allanis Navas and Maria Gonzalez in the women’s final.
Choon and Selvon had placed fourth and Persaud and Williams, fifth, in the first-ever NORCECA (North, Central America and the Caribbean) Under-23 Beach Volleyball Tournament as few weeks earlier in the Cayman Islands.
Both T&T pairs had sparkled in first two legs of the inaugural CAZOVA (Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association) Under-23 Invitational Beach Tour at home in August.
Selvon and Choon won both tournaments, while Williams and Persaud were edged in three sets in the final of the second event after capturing the title in the first. —SK