“We competed in both games but we didn’t grasp key moments when we needed to.”
That is how West Indies vice-captain Shai Hope summed up his team’s failure to get over the line in two nail-biting losses against India at Queen’s Park Oval, over the weekend.
The hosts fell to a three-run loss in the opening game on Friday and, on Sunday, they lost by two wickets to India who took an unassailable 2-0 lead with one game left (tomorrow) in the three-match series. Both matches went down to the wire, the first to the final ball and the second with two balls to go.
Hope, skipper Nicholas Pooran and head coach Phil Simmons appreciated the fight shown by the players and said winning the final match is the main goal after conceding the series. Hope noted “just the fight that everyone has shown” is commendable and that “there is always a lot we can look back on and give the guys credit for.”
“We were on top for the majority of the fielding segment. We just let it slip at some key moments, whether it was execution with deliveries or field placings, but that is just how it goes sometimes,” said Hope.
And while it was a special moment for him scoring a century in his 100th ODI game, Hope, who scored 115 on Sunday, said that coming out on the losing end dampened the mood considerably. “I never feel too pleased with these accolades when the team doesn’t get over the line. I always try to score runs and make it contribute to a win and if it doesn’t, it doesn’t feel the same,” the vice-captain concluded.
Meanwhile, Simmons described the games as “learning points” with the team “starting to do the right things more often and consistently.”
“After a while you are going to start winning tight ones and that’s when we know we’re getting there. But we are doing things more often. We scored 300 hundred in both games and we fought down to the end,” he assessed.
Of Hope’s contribution, Simmons said it was great to see the Barbadian batter continuing to do well in the ODI format. “I think it is good that he played his role. We could have had a bit more input at a time when Nicholas needed a bit of help there in that phase. It is a learning point and he needs to take it on board as we go forward. We will discuss it and take it forward. To get a hundred in your 100th ODI is magnificent,” Simmons added.
Asked where he felt the game slipped away, Simmons pointed to two no-balls in the back end of the innings from Alzzari Jospeh, who he insisted “bowled really well” in the match.
“His ninth over was a critical one and with those two no-balls… it slips out sometimes… but I think we lost it a little bit there and we couldn’t pull it back in the last few overs,” Simmons explained. He also noted that despite the losses, the hosts are fired up for the final game at the same venue (QPO) tomorrow.
“I think we are at a stage where guys are getting up and wanting to play again, especially when you have that close loss, they want to turn it around and get over the line,” he concluded. Pooran shared similar sentiments, saying “we want to win pretty bad in the next game. That’s all we are aiming for.”