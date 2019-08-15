GOOD IN PATCHES

FINAL FAREWELL?: Veteran West Indies opener Chris Gayle salutes the fans after his dismissal during the 3rd ODI on Wednesday at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain. Despite his blazing 72 in a 115-run opening stand with Evin Lewis, India beat the hosts by six wickets in the rain-shortened match. It is unclear

whether the 39-year-old will now quit international cricket. —Photo: DEXTER PHILIP