GOOD IN PATCHES

SEIZING the key moments in the upcoming Test series against India will be a priority for Jason Holder and his team as they try to put the recent losses in the T20 and ODI series against the same opponents behind them and focus on the Test Championship.
“It’s just a matter for us to continue to build, you know. I keep saying it’s a matter for us to really seize the key moments of the game and play those key moments a little bit better than we have been (doing) in the past,” he told the media following his team’s loss on Wednesday at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain.