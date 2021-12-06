TOP TEAM TTO swimmer Dylan Carter earned an estimated US$40,000 when the International Swimming League (ISL) season three concluded in Eindhoven, Holland, last Saturday.
However, of the US$6,868,900 in prize money identified according to the prize structure for the 2021 League, the pay-out period is yet to be determined, with at least one high-profile swimmer, UK Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty, stating publicly that he still had not been paid in full for the 2020 season.
Carter (US$39,750) finished 40th on the individual money-earner list out of 314 swimmers, and was actually the eighth-highest earner on the London Roar team. The Roar’s top earner was UK Olympic medallist Duncan Scott (US$140,825 — the fifth highest earner in 2021).
Sweden’s Olympian Sarah Sjostrom was the 2021 season’s top-earner with US$269,125 in prize money, topping her 2020 returns of US$174,624 but less than what American, five-time Tokyo2020 Olympic medallist Caeleb Dressel (US$291,788) earned for the 2020 season. Sjostrom benefited from a US$100,000 bonus for being league MVP, plus the US$20,000 bonus from being Finals MVP,
The top three earners all hailed from Sjostrom’s Energy Standard club (Hong Kong international Siobhan Haughey -- US$195,625 and Belarusian Olympian Ilya Shymanovich — US$170,200). Standard were crowned ISL champions for the second time in three seasons. They were winners in the inaugural 2019 season.
According to top swimming web site, SwimSwam, in total, “more swimmers made more money in the 2021 ISL season than in 2020. In 2020, there were 21 swimmers who made at least US$50,000. In 2021, there were 31 swimmers who made at least US$50,000.”
“This is due primarily to two factors. One is that there was simply more prize money available — an extra US$850,000-or-so — which offset a dramatic reduction in “solidarity payments,” (also known as athlete stipends or salaries),” the site stated.
The other factor why more swimmers earned over US$50,000 this year was due to several ISL stars missing meets by choice or because of injury or illness.
In terms of gender, 160 men versus 152 women earned prize money this season, “but women earned slightly more money. Female athletes earned $3,486,100, while male athletes earned US$3,382,800. That’s a gap of US$103,300 in favour of the women.”
According to SwimSwam, the top two earners were both female swimmers, as were three of the top-four, four of the top-six, and five of the top-eight.